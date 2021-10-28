As the Princeton cross country team prepared for the Mississippi 8 Conference meet on Oct. 19, Tigers’ Head Coach Tom Ostroot had a clear goal for the team.
“We had a goal to be in the top 5 for both our squads,” said the coach.
Princeton fought hard to reach that goal but ended up coming just short as both teams placed sixth in the conference clash in Big Lake.
“Pretty much where we were expected to place. As in all high stakes meets, some things went well and some things didn’t go as hoped,” said Ostroot.
Leading the category of things that went well was once again junior, Julia Daubner.
Daubner was able to race her best meet of the season, blazing to a 19:50 time, placing her second place in the meet, just 14 seconds back of Monticello’s Isabel Mahoney.
With the second place finish, Daubner earned a spot on the All-Conference team.
Joining Daubner in receiving an honor was sophomore Emily Lindgren, who grabbed 26 in the meet, running a time of 22:32. “Anytime you can get in the awards, that is definitely a great performance,” said Ostroot on the accomplishments by both of the top girl runners for the Tigers.
For the boys side of the squad, top runner Adam Schreder had a heartbreaking finish as the junior just barely missed out on taking home an all-conference honorable mention. “Schreder just narrowly missed an Honorable Mention spot by 7 tenths of a second,” said Ostroot as Schreder ran an 18:53 in the conference meet.
Elsewhere for the boys team, though falling short of a fifth place finish in the conference, many runners were able to race season best for Princeton. “Our boys team performed well with five of the eight running at or very close to their season best times, with Adam Young and Gavin Kivisto having a great meets,” said Ostroot.
Young placed 31 at 19:21 while Kivisto wasn’t too far behind at 19:45 and a 35 place finish.
Claiming conference titles were the Big Lake boys who just barely edged Monticello while the Becker girls brought home the top spot for the field.
Now with the Mississippi 8 Conference meet in the rearview, the Tigers will now prepare for the Section 5AA Championship Meet with the event being held on Oct. 28 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
