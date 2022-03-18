Sitting tied with a trip to the Section 5AAA Championship contest hanging in the balance, Princeton boys basketball’s Haydn Stay stepped to the line to attempt a pair of free throws to put the Tigers ahead versus conference foe, Big Lake.
Knowing the pressure on the shoulders of the senior forward by the free throws, Stay tried to keep the moment like any other trip to the line. “I just tried to make it seem like normal free throws,” said Stay.
With that mindset, Stay was able to come through in the clutch for the Tigers, hitting the second attempt to put Princeton up by a single point, with Big Lake’s shot at the buzzer falling short, to punch the Tigers’ trip to the Section 5AAA Championship game by the 83-82 double-overtime victory on March 11, at Cambridge-Isanti.
“It wasn’t pretty, certainly wasn’t our cleanest or our best win but at this time of the year, you just have to win by one,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Brett Cloutier.
Heading into the match up, the fourth-seeded Big Lake came into the game with upset on the mind, taking on the top-seeded Princeton team in what was the third match up between the two Mississippi 8 teams.
Expecting more of an outside attack like Princeton had seen in the first two match ups, Big Lake threw a wrinkle at the Tigers, attacking their opponent off the dribble, trying to get to the rim as much as possible.
That change saw the Hornets jump out to an early 18-10 lead as Big Lake started the game on fire from the field. “They just put their head down and got to the rack against us, kind of at will, especially early,” said Cloutier.
Countering that attack, Princeton’s senior guard Cooper Nowak used his speed to kick starting the Tigers’ offense, helping his team stay within striking distance.
Battling back and forth, the Tigers, keyed by Nowak, were slowly able to whittle down the Hornets’ lead until tying the game at 28 all with 4:51 to go in the opening 18 minutes.
For the remainder of the half, the two teams traded scores before Princeton was able to pull ahead by the slimmest of margins to go into the break with the 38-37 advantage in highly entertaining game.
Back after the break, the Tigers looked like they were ready to pull away, opening the half on a 11-4 spurt to build their largest lead at 49-41 after a handful of Stay finishes in the paint and Cooper Drews buckets.
Big Lake was not deterred by the deficit.
Spending the next span of game time, the Hornets punched back before finally tying the game up at 62 a piece with 5:53 to go.
Though regaining the lead on a Nowak three-pointer, Big Lake immediately answered to go back ahead and would hold onto a 72-70 lead into the final 68 seconds of regulation.
With their backs against the wall, Nowak was able to tie the game back up with a floater in the lane at 74-74 while needing a stop to force overtime with 35 seconds left in the game.
Needing the stop, the Tigers answered the call, forcing a travel to have a chance to win the game in regulation.
Having just under four seconds to get off a shot, Princeton’s prayer at the buzzer went astray, pushing the two teams to overtime with an appearance in the section title game on the line.
Back for the overtime, both teams would not give an inch to each other as each time Princeton went ahead, Big Lake immediately responded to tie the game back up.
Again, with another chance to win at the buzzer, the Tigers could not convert, sending the teams to a second overtime.
Different from the start of the first overtime would be the absence of Nowak, who fouled out.
Nowak, joining fellow senior starter in forward Ben Hallberg, was forced to the bench, making Princeton even further shorthanded into the second OT.
“Ben and I, both as seniors subbed out and we had two juniors stepping in for us in Zach Andresen and Aaron Keykal,” said Nowak, who finished with 29 points and eight assists in the contest.
With those juniors stepping in for the seniors, Andresen was able to put the Tigers’ ahead on a floater in the lane, but once again Big Lake answered on the ensuing possession.
Tied at 82-82 with Princeton in possession and time winding down, Andresen was able to drive to the lane, and find Stay for the wrap around pass while Stay was fouled on the point blank shot attempt to send the senior to the line with 9 seconds to go in the second overtime.
Converting on the second free throw, Big Lake was able to get a solid look from three for the win but the shot fell just short sending the Tigers to the section title game.
Watching the younger guys fill in for him and Hallberg was a nerve-racking situation but Nowak was happy to see them answer the call. “It was great, super stressful but Zach had the pass to Haydn to win us the game. They stepped up,” said Nowak.
Joining Nowak’s big night was Stay, who had a monster double-double in the game, finishing with 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Tigers’ to victory.
“I challenged him,” said Cloutier. “Put the Toyota Camry in the garage, let’s take the Ferrari out now for playoffs and he responded with one of his best overall games on both sides of the court.”
Junior guard, Cooper Drews also added 14 points in the win.
Picking up the emotional victory, the Tigers will enter into the section championship at 25-1 on the year.
After picking up the win, Princeton took the weekend to enjoy the victory before getting back to work to pursue the section title starting on Monday, said Cloutier. “There was a lot of emotions with that one. We are going to take the weekend to clear our heads and get back to work to make sure we are sharp for Friday.”
Section 5AAA Championship
After Princeton was able to get past Big Lake in the first game of the night, the second saw second-seeded Becker take on Monticello, who earned the third seed.
Figuring to be a tight game, the Bulldogs had other plans beating the Dillon Naumann led Magic, handing the former Princeton varsity assistant coach a 69-49 loss.
With the victory, the field for the Section 5AAA Championship was set as the Tigers will take on the 17-10, Becker Bulldogs.
Holding two single digit victories over the Bulldogs, the battle for the state bid figures to be a tight battle on the hardwood.
Squaring off this Friday, the Tigers and Bulldogs both traveled back to the neutral site of Cambridge-Isanti for Section 5AAA Championship.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the Bluejackets’ court.
