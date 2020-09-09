2019 Results: 10-8 (2-5 in M8); lost to St. Francis in Sections7A quarterfinals.
Flash back to two season ago for the Princeton boys’ soccer team and there wasn’t a lot of experience on the roster.
The Tigers had a 2-15 record heading into last season. A young squad learned a lot from a rebuilding season and it led to a big turnaround for the program.
The team won 10 games before falling in the Section 7A quarterfinals to St. Francis.
This season includes many of the same players who the team struggle two years ago.
That group aims to make another jump. The Tigers want to make a trip to the state tournament.
“That’s our goal, to make it to state,” said Senior Caleb Young. “We lost a few seniors last year, but we still have strong players on the team, we definitely will make it further than last year.”
The Tigers only lost two seniors from last year’s roster and will return many of their top scorers.
If Princeton hopes to make the state tournament, it will have to be with a new face at the helm.
Jason Senne enters his rookie campaign as the team’s head coach.
Senne will be taking over for Pat Arens, who retired this past year and will be the Tigers’ third coach in three years.
Being no strangers to new coaches, the Tigers have grown accustom to Senne’s influence.
“They have welcomed me. They are learning about me and I am learning about them and they are working hard,” Senne said, adding he’s no rookie to coaching. “I’ve coached soccer for the past six years between Albert Lea, Austin and then here in Princeton at the youth level,” he said.
As for the new coach’s style, he hopes to bring physical play to the team, a sound defense and a balanced attack to the pitch.
With the Tigers on a prowl for a state berth, the team will have to get through a tough Mississippi 8 conference. “We were only 2-5 in the conference last year, so us playing a conference schedule is a little tough but I have expectations to be over .500 in our regular season and hopefully playing our best soccer in October when playoffs will happen,” Senne said.
Princeton’s Nathan Stevens also thinks the team will improve on their conference record from last season with the experiences they gained from previous year. “We will have more knowledge than last year to make some of the plays easier and make those games easier,” Stevens said.
COVID-19 will also be a factor in determining future play. The Minnesota State High School League has yet to make a decision for postseason play.
Senne has his eye set on a plan that won’t be bothered by a virus.
“We are going to take it week by week and when we get to the end of the season, if a postseason happens, that is great. That is something we obviously want to build towards but if it doesn’t happen, we’re working towards the betterment of our program as a whole and for these players,” Senne said.
Princeton began its hunt for a state berth on Sept. 1 as it took on Big Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.