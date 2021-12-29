It was a goal for the Princeton boys basketball team to head into the holiday season undefeated.
Standing in the way of that goal was a non-conference match up against St. Cloud Apollo on Dec. 21, on the Tigers’ court.
Using a big second half, Princeton was able to reach that goal, dispatching the Eagles by an 83-44 score.
Watching the team roll to a big victory over a solid opponent in Apollo will be big going forward into their next stretch of challenging games said senior forward Evan Schimming. “It was a good feeling to have a good game before our next match up. We needed that to have some confidence and get us playing to how we need to,” said Schimming.
Though exploding to the 39-point victory, the first half did not give any hints to the lopsided score as both teams competed hard with the Tigers grabbing just a six-point lead at half by a 30-24 score.
Princeton wanted to establish the pace said Tigers’ Head Coach Brett Cloutier, but failed to do so in that first half. “We really really wanted to establish the tempo. Unfortunately, in the first half we kind of let the game get played the way Apollo wanted to,” he said.
The second half continued that trend from the first as Princeton struggled to get out and run like it wanted to.
But, like it has so many times in the past, the Tigers used turnovers to start to rev up their offense.
With the contest sitting at 36-26, getting easy baskets in transition thanks to their press, in the blink of an eye the Tigers were able to go on run, grabbing the 44-28 lead with 12:23 left in the contest.
The run would continue from there as Princeton absolutely sized control of the contest, outscoring the Eagles 39-16 for the remainder of the contest to push to their sixth consecutive victory to open the year.
“Hats off to our guys for making those adjustments to really break that thing open in the second half. That’s what we can do to teams when we are active on defense,” said Cloutier on the defensive intensity brought by the team in the second half.
Leading on offense was junior wing Cooper Drews, who had a team high 24 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block in the win while senior forward Haydn Stay Chipped in 18 points, six rebounds and five steals in the win.
Tough tests await
Getting past their early portion of the schedule with no setbacks, the upcoming contests will feature some of the best teams Class AAA can offer as the Tigers will head to the Granite City Classic, hosted by St. Cloud State University on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.
Princeton will face two top-10 teams in the Granite City Classic, starting with fourth-ranked Alexandria on Dec. 29, the next day will feature a contest against Orono, who is also ranked among the top-ten in state at ninth.
The Cardinals and Spartans have a combined record of 10-1 and will be great opportunities for the Tigers said Cloutier. “That’s two top-10 teams; it will give us a good indicator of where we are and what we need to improve on,” he said.
Going against the two tough teams, Schimming likes the Tigers’ chance in either game if they are to execute their style of play. “We are going to play at our game, play our tempo, control the pace and we’ll be at a good spot,” said the senior.
