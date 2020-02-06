The Princeton girls basketball team was able to snap a three-game losing streak, picking up a 69-61 win over Sartell on Jan. 21, and a 72-67 victory against Zimmerman on Jan. 23 before running out of gas against Becker in a 98-44 blowout loss the following night.
Coming into the game against Sartell, the Tigers were able to come out strong, building a 13-point halftime advantage against the Sabers while looking poised to get back into the win column. Sartell would not go quietly however, as the Sabers were able to cut the lead to single digits, but Princeton was able to hold on to the eight-point win.
The Tigers were led by Lauren Bjurman, Johanna Kostanshek and Whitney Tennison, who combined to score 52 of Princeton’s 69 points pacing the offense in the victory.
Gaining some momentum after defeating the Sabers, a rivalry game waited for the Tigers as Zimmerman made the short drive to Princeton, with the upset minded Thunder getting off to a fast start.
Zimmerman was able to ride that fast start into half as the Thunder took the three-point lead into the break.
The Tigers however were able to snatch the victory from Zimmerman, on the back of Madison James, and push its winning streak to two. James was a force all night, scoring 23 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out seven assists and swiping four steals in the win. Bjurman added 14 points and four block in the winning effort.
In its final game of the week, its third in four days, awaited Princeton’s toughest test; a game against Becker, which entered the game undefeated in Mississippi 8 play.
The Bulldogs took advantage of the Tigers’ busy schedule as they were able to score early and often, putting up 62 points in the first half while building a 38-point lead in a game that was over at half.
Head coach Pedro Valdivieso gave credit to the Bulldogs, but knows the team will be better prepared next time they face Becker. “Becker is a very good team, deep and physical. Fresher legs, fresher minds and Friday’s experience will hopefully make us a better opponent next time we face Becker,” said Valdivieso.
Bjurman had 13 points in the loss while James added 10.
Princeton now sits at 10-9 on the season with a 3-4 record in conference play while the Bulldogs are 12-2 and 6-0.
The Tigers now will turn to St. Francis as the two team clashed on Jan. 28, followed by a game against Monticello on Jan. 31, as Princeton will look to move on from the Becker loss.
