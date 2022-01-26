Skating into the Jan. 20 battle against Pine City, riding a four-game losing streak, the Tigers’ hockey team aspired to return to their winning ways.
Jumping out to a 4-1 first period advantage, it appeared Princeton would do so in a stress-free fashion.
The Dragons had other ideas, however, rallying to make it a single goal game multiple times, while the Tigers had to battle to stay ahead, holding on to the thrilling 6-5 victory for the first time in five tries.
“Unfortunately, we allowed them to climb back into it but a win is a win,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Todd Frederick on the victory.
Using goals by forwards Dalton Wille, Jake Baumann, and two from Timmy Donnay, Princeton was able to surge to the 4-0 lead before Pine City crept a little closer by scoring the final goal of the period to make it a 4-1 break into the first intermission.
The hot start was just what the team needed in the rough environment to play in said Frederick. “I could not have asked for a better start from our guys, in a tough place to play.”
But the second period would see the success the Tigers saw start to be harder to come by.
Though getting another goal from Wille in the second period, Princeton found itself outscored 3-1 in the second frame, helping the Dragons get right back into the contest at 5-4 heading to the final period.
Now having to battle, as just a single goal would tie the game up, Princeton again worked hard to find a good opportunity to score and expand its lead.
Wille was able to cash in on the chance on the power play, completing his hat trick as a part of his five-point night, to give the Tigers the 6-4 lead with under 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Yet the resilient Dragons again came hard charging at Princeton, to again make it a single goal game with just 4:34 to go in the contest.
Withstanding the rush from Pine City, the Tigers managed to hold on to the win to snap the losing streak at four.
Joining Wille’s strong night was Donnay, who finished with three points while Jake Patnode added two assists in the victory.
Earning the win in net was James Koecher, who had 25 big saves for the Tigers.
Back in action on Jan. 22, Princeton got to take on Rock Ridge at home.
Tigers shutout
Playing the Wolverines on what turned out to be Hockey Day Minnesota, though not being tied to the festivities in Mankato, still presented a different atmosphere for the contest said Frederick. “It’s a hockey holiday, it turns it into special game, regardless of whether you actually are participating with Hockey Day or just playing a game. It turns it into a fun day and the guys were excited to play,” he said.
With that special energy around the game, Rock Ridge took full advantage of that energy to come out blazing against the Tigers.
“They jumped all over us,” said Frederick.
Withstanding the storm and keeping the game scoreless was goalie Ben Nelson, who turn out save after save in the first period.
But on the 20th attempt of the period for the Wolverines, they were able to sneak a shot past Nelson to go ahead 1-0 as the score would hold into the intermission.
After the hot start by Rock Ridge, Princeton would slowly feel out the tempo of the game and begin to compete with the Wolverines as play evened out.
As both teams traded chances, neither could solve the others’ goaltender as the 1-0 score would hold into the final moments of the contest.
Aiming to tie the game up, pulling Nelson to get the extra attacker, the Tigers could not score the equalizer, falling 1-0.
Nelson’s strong night saw the senior turn in 41 saves in the tough luck loss.
The defeat dropped the Tigers to 7-11 on the year.
Suffering the loss to Rock Ridge, Princeton got the chance to bounce back against rival, Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 25.
Though not playing for the Rusty Skates, it will still be a fight said Frederick. “It’s one of those rivalries that whether the Rusty Skates are or aren’t up for bid, it’s still going to be a battle,” he said.
Princeton followed up that contest with a home game against Northern Lakes on Jan. 29.
