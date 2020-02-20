The Princeton boys hockey team kept their mid-season turn around going as it was able to defeat Becker/Big Lake 8-0 on Feb. 4 followed by a loss to St. Francis, 6-2, on Feb. 7. The Tigers did not dwell on the defeat as it quickly bounced back to defeat North Branch 5-1 the following night to end their week with a 2-1 record.
Starting its week off with Becker/Big Lake, Princeton used a huge second period to coast to the eight-goal victory.
After a scoreless first, the Tigers exploded for five second-period goals keyed by Tyler Danielson’s two goals to take a 5-0 lead heading into the final period. Princeton added three more goals as insurance and were never threatened by the Eagles. Six different Tigers were able to light the lamp and Devon Day stopped all 26 shots he saw in net for the shutout. The win was the Tigers third in a row as it looked to stretch it to four against St. Francis.
The Saints had other plans however, jumping out to a 3-1 and held off Princeton’s rally in the 6-2 win, getting revenge for a 8-7 OT loss on Jan. 9 against the Tigers.
St. Francis was able to start fast, taking a 2-0 lead before the Tigers answered with a Jack Southard goal, making it a 2-1 game. The Saints responded just under five minutes later, grabbing a 3-1 lead after the first period.
Southard would once again close the gap to a single goal with his power-play goal midway through the second as that would be the only scoring action of the period. The third period would prove to be all St. Francis as the Saints would outscore Princeton 3-0 and crush the Tigers’ rally.
Dylan and Cody Strate powered St. Francis to the win as the two combined for four goals and eight points.
Hunter Burian got the start between the pipes and took the loss, allowing six goals on 43 shots.
With a quick turnaround the following night against North Branch, a team that defeated the Tigers 6-1 on Dec. 5, Princeton flipped the script, taking the win against its conference foe.
Carver Huber started the scoring for the Tigers, lighting the lamp in the first period before Dylan Cook added two power-play goals in the second to take a 3-1 advantage into the final frame. Two more Princeton shots were able to sneak past the Vikings’ goalie as the Tigers went on to win by four goals.
Princeton’s power-play was able to take advantage of North Branch’s penalties, scoring on two of three opportunities.
Burian was able to bounce back from the defeat the previous night, turning away 21 of the 22 shots he faced.
The victory moved Princeton back to .500 at 11-11-1 and 7-4 in the Mississippi 8 while the Vikings fell to 16-8 and 8-4. The Tigers now have a 9-4 record since starting 2-7-1 as they enter in the final week of their regular season.
Princeton will close its season with Monticello on Feb. 11 then heading to North Shore on Feb. 14, with section seeding still yet to be decided.
