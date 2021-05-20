Entering into the season, the young Princeton girls golf team has been focused on improving throughout the year.
The Tigers demonstrated that progress in their most recent meet shooting one of their lowest round of the year with a 397 team score during the team’s Mississippi 8 meet at the Princeton Golf Course in stellar conditions on May 17. The score of 397 placed Princeton sixth on the day while Becker claimed first with its round of 350.
“Overall, we did okay as a team. They are improving and doing well,” said Princeton Head Coach Derek Hasselberg.
The Tigers were paced by Madeline Whitcomb on the links as the junior led Princeton with a round score of 95 strokes, earning her a tie for 15th place. Not far behind Whitcomb was fellow junior Avery Romann, who finished with a 97 and a top 20 finish.
Winning the meet was Emily Erickson of Chisago Lakes, who shot an 82 for her round at the Princeton Golf Course.
Though shooting close to a season low for the Tigers, Hasselberg noted that some of the girls were disappointed by the round. Hasselberg aims to keep the girls focused on the positives and to keep improving. “A few of the girls were disappointed with how they played, especially on the home course but again what we try to talk about is to not get too caught up on the bad things and to take away the positives and how to learn from that and improve from that,” he said.
Now coming into the last couple weeks of competition, Hasselberg and the young Tigers’ team look to continue to progress and reach personal goals they have set. “It’s just a matter of us competing with ourselves, setting personal goals and trying to accomplish those,” said Hasselberg.
Princeton next traveled to the Refuge Golf Club in Oak Grove on May 22, while aiming to continue to play improved golf down the stretch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.