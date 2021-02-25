Entering into the year for the Princeton/Becker-Big Lake hockey co-op, the team knew it would be a year of learning experiences for the squad full of youth. First year Head Coach Gage Chaffee and the Tigers’ most recent learning opportunity proved to be a costly one.
“We took our foot off the gas. That can be dangerous and it can come back to bite us,” said Chaffee.
Letting up against Moose Lake Area did comeback to bite Princeton, spelling doom for the Tigers as the Rebels were able to take advantage and pull out a 4-2 comeback win at the Princeton Ice Arena on Feb. 4.
“We let that one slip through our hands but it’s a learning experience,” added Chaffee.
Coming in to the contest against the Rebels, the Tigers were able to do something they had yet to achieve this season; take a lead.
After Amelia Smith’s shot beat the Moose Lake goalie, Princeton was able to jump out to the early 1-0 advantage midway through the first period. That lead would be short lived as just over a minute later, the Rebels would sneak the puck past MacKenzie Dembinski, tying the game at one.
The Tigers and their opponent would trade possessions until Princeton reclaimed the lead on a Teagan Zinniel goal as the two would enter into the first intermission by a 2-1 score.
Starting the second period, Moose Lake was able to prevent the Tigers from building on their lead turning away each shot Princeton took in the period while the Rebels were able to get their offense cooking.
Moose Lake was able to tally 18 shots for the period with two of the attempts beating Dembinski as the one-goal deficit turned into a one-goal lead for the Rebels heading to the final frame.
Dembinski finished with 38 saves in the contest.
Princeton aimed to scrape across the equalizing goal in the third period but failed to do so as an empty-net goal by Moose Lake sealed victory for the Rebels.
Princeton now sits at 0-7 on the young season.
Though suffering the defeat, the team continues to show improvement on a night to night basis. “Look at how far we have come. We are getting better and better. The kids did really well and they battled all night,”
Also hurting Princeton’s youthful team is injuries. Chaffee knows the girls that are currently out would be helpful to the team but is happy with the job the replacements are doing. “Every time someone goes down, someone steps up,” he said.
Looming for the Tigers is two familiar opponents as Princeton will get rematches against Pine City and Chisago Lakes. Chaffee looks for the team to battle hard against the Dragons. “I think the girls will put up a better fight against Pine City than last time against them,” said Chaffee.
As for the contest against the highly-ranked Wildcats, the Tigers will have their hands full. “They are a powerhouse. Our girls have to go out and play like it is going to be a battle,” Chaffee said.
Princeton first will host Pine City on Feb. 11, followed by the rematch against Chisago Lakes the following night.
