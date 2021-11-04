After getting past Big Lake in its Section 6AAAA opening round contest on Oct. 26, the third-seeded Princeton football team was presented a chance for a rematch against the neighbor to the south in the second-seeded Zimmerman Thunder.
In that first match up, Princeton’s defense was overmatched by Zimmerman’s run game as the Thunder piled up 480 yards on the ground while scoring seven times rushing to propel the rival to the 49-40 win back on Sept. 10.
The second game saw the Tigers’ defense get revenge.
Princeton was able to hold Zimmerman to just one score on the ground while only 158 yards rushing on the way to the 35-7 victory in the Section 6AAAA Semifinals on Oct. 30 on the Thunder’s turf.
With the win, Princeton will now advance to the Section 6AAAA Championship.
A huge difference between the first and second match up was experience on the defensive side of the ball said Princeton Head Coach Ryan Fay. “Early in the year, we had a lot of first time varsity players on the defense, we had a lot of kids that had never played on Friday nights. They just needed that experience to get up to that varsity speed,” said Fay.
Now having that experience, the unit is starting to flex its muscles as the Tigers have averaged giving up just under 10 points a game in their last three contests.
As the Tigers and Thunder began the contest with the trip to the section final on the line, one could see the marked improvement since that first meeting.
Battling in a back and forth first quarter neither teams were able to find the endzone, heading to the second quarter scoreless.
It wasn’t until Princeton quarterback Cooper Drews was able to find receiver Jonah Hviding for the seven-yard passing touchdown for the game’s first score, giving the Tigers the 7-0 lead.
The Tigers offense would add another score before halftime while Princeton’s defense continued to frustrate Zimmerman to bring the game to 14-0 into the break.
Back for the second half, the Tigers continued to slow the Zimmerman running game while adding yet another score to grab the commanding 21-0 lead with time running out on the Thunder’s season.
Finally solving Princeton’s defense, Zimmerman would inch closer after a running back, Caden Spence score to cut the Tigers’ lead to 14.
But Princeton’s high powered offense would quickly make it another three score game as Kaden Olson was able to rumble for 57-yards for his second score of the night to make it a 28-7 game heading into the fourth.
Continuing to dominate the line of scrimmage, Princeton would add another late touchdown, coasting to the 35-7 upset victory over the rival Thunder.
Seeing the powerful performance from the defense, experience along with some minor tweaks helped the change the outcome from the first game said Drews. “Defensively, we made a lot of adjustments leading up to the game that really helped us out. Our defense also executed very well on all levels on Saturday,” said Drews, who also lined up on that side of the ball, making a tackle and picking off a pass.
“That pick felt pretty sweet to get, I was really pumped up after that,” said Drews.
Offensively for the Tigers, Olson led the way and finished his night with 130 yards on 20 attempts while Drews finished with an efficient game hitting 12 of 15 for 135 yards and a score.
Picking up the win, Princeton moved to 6-4 while the Thunder dropped to 6-3.
Now advancing to the Section 6AAAA Championship, the Tigers will take on fourth-seeded Orono after the Spartans were able to upset Mound Westonka on the other side of the bracket.
With that upset win, Princeton will host Orono at John Harvey Field with a state trip on the line for both teams.
“We are excited for the opportunity and we are really looking forward to it,” said Fay on hosting the game.
In order to keep its season alive, it will come down to execution and discipline for Princeton said Drews. “Against Orono, I think it’s going to come down to our execution and discipline. Being able to limit mistakes, winning the turnover battle, and tackling are going to be huge for us.”
If Princeton is able to defeat the Spartans, it will be the team’s first appearance at the state tournament since 2012. The Tigers were able to claim a Co-Section 6AAAA Title last season but wasn’t able to continue on that run due to COVID-19 cutting the season short.
Orono entered the contest at 4-6 on the year.
Kick off with the state trip on the line is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
