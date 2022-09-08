Sports P BS shuts out Zimmerman.jpg

Reese Strube passes to a teammate during the Tigers’ 3-0 win over Zimmerman on Aug. 30. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas Union-Times

The Princeton boys soccer team scored a pair of goals early, on the way to a 3-0 shutout victory over the neighbors to the south in the Zimmerman Thunder on Aug. 30 in Princeton.

“We controlled the field most of the night,” said Tigers head coach Jason Senne.

