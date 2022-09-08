The Princeton boys soccer team scored a pair of goals early, on the way to a 3-0 shutout victory over the neighbors to the south in the Zimmerman Thunder on Aug. 30 in Princeton.
“We controlled the field most of the night,” said Tigers head coach Jason Senne.
Princeton did not wait long to get the scoring started as after a Colin Roberdeau penalty kick snuck by the Zimmerman goalkeeper to give Princeton the 1-0 lead just under five minutes into the game.
Seven minutes later, after a cross by Timmy Donnay got a little help by a Zimmerman defender, Princeton had a 2-0 lead with 28:23 to go in the first half.
From there, the Zimmerman defense, starred by their goalkeeper kept the game at that margin. Turning away shot after show, the score held at 2-0 into the break.
“We had a lot of opportunities to finish and unfortunately we didn’t get as many goals as I would like, Zimmerman has a good goalie,” said Senne.
Returning from halftime, the Tigers still controlled much of the field, but stayed ahead by just the two goals as time winded down in the second. By the time Graham Peterson beat the Thunder goalie, there was less than 15 minutes to go in the contest.
Stifling Zimmerman with some lock down defense, the 3-0 score held on to be the final.
Ben Kelzer picked up the win in goal, turning away two shots in the shutout.
The victory evened Princeton’s record at 1-1-0 thus far on the year.
Up next now for the Tigers is a pair of tough contests as Princeton will travel to Becker on Sept. 8, followed by a match against Willmar three days later.
“Those two games will help us see where we are at right now,” said Senne.
The contest against Willmar is also on the road for the Tigers.
