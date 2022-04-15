The Princeton softball team is riding high.
Just over a week into the season, the Tigers had a chance to eclipse their win total from last year as they took on Zimmerman on April 11, in Princeton.
Riding a monster performance from freshman pitcher, Lucy Knutson, the Tigers were able to beat that mark while knocking off the Thunder by a 7-2 score.
Watching Knutson punch out 14 Zimmerman batters while only walking a single hitter, Princeton Head Coach Mandee Allen had some high praise for her underclassman starter. “Lucy pitched outstanding for us,” said Allen. “Her curve ball was really working and had a ton of movement. We talked about getting ahead of the batters, and she really did well with that.”
Though in for a dominate showing, early on, the Thunder were able to get to Knutson, jumping on her for a run in the top half of the first inning as Zimmerman held the 1-0 lead after the first.
Trailing still by the 1-0 score after Knutson breezed through the top of the inning, the bottom saw Princeton use some small ball to tie the game right back up at 1-1 after a walk, followed by a bunt and stolen base before a fielder’s choice led to Megan Kloss crossing the plate.
That simple approach to try to scratch runs across continued to play a big role in the victory for the remainder of the contest said Allen. “Our short game was outstanding. We managed to move some runners on sac bunts and put up a few runs that way,” she said.
While Knutson continued to mow down Thunder hitters, Princeton’s offense was able to put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth while adding another three spot in the bottom of the sixth, giving Knutson the 7-1 lead into the top of the seventh.
Though Zimmerman was able to add a run, that would be as close as it would get, as Knutson closed the door, finishing her day with the complete game victory.
Only allowing three hits and one earned run in her day pitching, Allen believes the monster game could lead to more performances like seen against the Thunder. “I think this win will really boost her confidence and she will only get better,” she said.
At the plate, the Tigers were led by Morgan Kloss, Emily Kramer and Lola Meyer, who all had two hits on the day.
As the Tigers only won twice last year, while already passing that mark, Allen attributes the early success to committing to what the program is trying to do. “The team is having fun. They are buying into what we are trying to do as a program and that makes the wins come easier,” she said, as Princeton sits at 3-1 on the year.
Princeton’s only loss came on April 7, a 9-4 decision to Big Lake before the Tigers were able to bounce back to win 6-5 on April 9, versus Duluth Denfeld.
Hoping to stay riding high, Princeton next hosted Cambridge-Isanti on April 12 at Mark Park barring any bad weather.
