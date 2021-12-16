Consistency is key for the Princeton boys hockey team.
Just looking at the two contests the Tigers competed in last week, a 6-4 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral on Dec. 7, versus a 6-3 win over Pine City on Dec. 10, both of which came at the Princeton Ice Arena, when the Tigers were able to play steady and focused, Princeton saw success.
Likewise, when the Tigers struggled to maintain that level of play, Princeton’s performance was not up to the team’s standards.
“Never too high, never too low. Maintain that focus and energy; that has been the biggest message we’ve had,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Todd Frederick.
A perfect example of needing that consistent level of play was the game against Cathedral.
Taking on the proud-program in the Crusaders, Princeton was able to come out playing its ideal style of hockey with energy and focus, jumping out to the early 1-0 lead after a Dalton Wille powerplay goal.
For the remainder of the period and into the second frame, the Tigers struggled to keep that drive up that saw them take the early lead. “There was a span between the two periods where we were a little flat and we watched them play,” said Frederick.
That span saw Cathedral score the next six goals to make it a 6-1 game before Timmy Donnay’s score late into the second period stopped the Crusaders’ run.
Coming into the third period trailing 6-2, the Tigers were able to find their stride and return to form, using an early Eli Gibbs’ score to cut the deficit to three.
Princeton would further try to chip away at the Cathedral lead, making it a 6-4 game after another Wille goal, this time a shorthanded score, with just 2:03 left in the contest.
That would be as close as the Tigers would get as that score would hold to be the final.
Though falling, the third period versus the Crusaders showed Princeton that lapses in energy can’t happen when aiming to compete at a high level night in and night out. “The guys have to learn that when we are playing good teams like that, you can’t afford to any of those lapses of energy,” said Frederick.
Picking up the loss in net was junior net minder, James Koecher, who turned away 33 shots in the effort while Ben Roth stepped in in relief to make 14 out of 14 saves to finish the game.
Suffering the loss, the Tigers hoped to get a more consistent effort against Pine City on Dec. 10.
Wille, solid play lead Princeton to win
Looking to get that more consistent showing on the ice, the Tigers were able to turn in their most complete effort of the young season so far, while riding a Wille five-goal outburst to propel to the win over the Dragons on their home ice.
“It was one of our better games. We were super consistent and we executed in our areas of the ice and with our systems,” said Frederick on the triumph over Pine City.
Opening with a scoreless first, the goal scoring action didn’t get started until Wille broke the ice with his first goal of the night, assisted by Niko Bratulich to take the 1-0 lead with 14:26 left in the second.
Wille again would score five minutes later to give Princeton the 2-0 advantage, grabbing control of the game.
The Dragons would cut the lead to a single goal before yet another Wille goal would bring the game to 3-1 before a period closing Pine City goal again brought the game to a single goal heading to the third.
Princeton’s Jake Baumann lit the lamp followed by Wille’s fourth goal expanded the lead to 5-2 but the Dragons would not go quietly, staying within shouting distance as the game sat 5-3 with 2:45 to go.
Capping his big night, Wille was then able to score the empty netter, sealing the win with his fifth score of the game.
“He’s been great all year and he had a great game against Pine City,” said Frederick on the performance by Wille.
Also having a stellar night on the ice was Koecher, who turned in a gem, making 55 saves to help the Tigers to victory.
With the win, Princeton now sits at 2-2 on the season with Pine City dropping to 1-5.
Big games loom
Evening its record at 2-2, Princeton now has two big games coming up this week as trips to Chisago Lakes and Cambridge-Isanti are on the docket.
“It’s going to be a battle. These next two games are very important for the programs,” said Frederick on the upcoming games.
Taking on the Wildcats on Dec. 16 before heading to the Isanti Ice Arena to take on the Bluejackets in the battle for the Rusty Skates Trophy.
“We have to get that back,” said Frederick, as the trophy is in Cambridge-Isanti’s possession after a 2-1 victory over the Tigers last season.
Princeton and the Bluejackets battled on Dec. 18 with the rivalry trophy on the line.
