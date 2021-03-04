The Princeton boys hockey team knew it would be rusty coming off of a 16-day break caused by a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
Heading into their contest on March 1, against Pine City, the Dragons were able to take advantage of that rust to defeat the Tigers 4-2, Monday night in Princeton.
According to Princeton senior captain Ryan Meland, the team didn’t play too bad despite the layoff, but just needs to get back in playing shape. “For being away for two weeks, we didn’t play too terrible of a game especially against a team that had been playing for two weeks. We were just under conditioned,” he said.
Entering into the game, the Dragons were able to strike quickly, taking full advantage of Princeton’s pause to jump out to a 2-0 lead just over four minutes into the game.
Once getting a better feel for the speed of the game, the Tigers were able to settle in and answered with a Timmy Donnay goal, assisted by Jake Baumann to cut the Pine City lead to a single goal. That score would hold going into the first intermission.
Back after the break, the two teams battled, exchanging blows before the Dragons were once again able to stretch their lead back to two.
Just moments later, Pine City found themselves on the powerplay looking to build its lead even further. The Tigers used the disadvantage to their advantage as Blake Smith was able to break way and beat the Dragons’ goalie to bring the deficit back to a goal.
The 3-2 score would stay the same heading to the final period.
As the third period began, Pine City was able to sneak a puck past Tigers’ netminder, Jame Koecher bringing the game to 4-2.
Koecher, who got the start in net played well, and made several saves to keep Princeton within striking distance of Pine City. “There were probably three of four saves that were games savers and kept the game within reach,” said Princeton Head Coach Todd Frederick. Koecher finished with 39 saves in the game.
Though Koecher’s strong performance kept Princeton in the game, it wasn’t able to mount the comeback falling by two goals to the Dragons.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-7 on the year while Pine City
Now being back from its COVID-19 pause, Princeton will now play five games in the next two weeks. The stretch will be the toughest string of games in recent memory according to Frederick. “You look at these next two weeks leading into to playoffs and this very well could be the most difficult stretch I’ve seen in a few years,” he said.
In order to get on a roll and pick up some momentum, the team knows what it must do going ahead. “We just need to get some more goals and get some more shots on net,” said Meland.
The Tigers continued their difficult stretch on March 5 against St. Francis followed the next day by a contest against North Branch.
