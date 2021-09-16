So far this season, the Princeton boys soccer team has struggled to make the most of its scoring runs and leaving goals on the table.
On Sept. 9 versus Big Lake, that wasn’t the case as the Tigers were able to net eight goals while playing stout defense, romping to the 8-0 shutout victory over the Hornets on John Harvey Field.
Seeing his team break out of the scoring slump against Big Lake was a nice step in the right direction for the Tigers said Head Coach Jason Senne. “Guys started to click a little better,” said Senne.
Apart of that shift in play was a mix up of the lineups for the team. “Did some formations and lineup changes which created some energy for us,” said Senne.
Princeton was able to use that added juice to the start the game off on the right foot as Cooper Nowak was able to net the opening goal for the Tigers, giving the team the early 1-0 lead.
With momentum on Princeton’s side, the team would continue to pressure the Hornets and propel to the 3-0 halftime lead.
Another factor of the formation change was the reigniting of the defensive intensity that the Tigers’ expect to play with. “It was good to see our defense lock back in,” said Senne.
The Tigers continued to play well, overmatching the Hornets with five more second half goals as they would coast to the 8-0 lead.
Nowak was able to finish with a hat trick for the game while Graham Peterson added two goals of his own. Jayden Loshaw and Timmy Donnay each also added a goal and two assists in the victory.
Defensively, Princeton Goal Keeper Ben Hallberg picked up seven saves on his way to his second shutout of the year.
Picking up the victory, Princeton entered into its next contest at 2-2-1 with Willmar coming to town two days later.
Willmar sneaks past Princeton
Back in action against its new section foe in Willmar, Princeton once again struggled to finish on the offensive side of the ball as the Cardinals were able to send the Tigers to a 3-1 loss.
Though falling to Willmar and seeing the team struggle to score, Senne still liked the way his team competed. “It was a tough one but I liked the way our boys played today.”
The Cardinals were able to jump out to the 2-0 halftime lead before holding off the Tigers in the second half.
The difference in the contest was Willmar’s ability to finish its chance with goals according to Senne. “They took advantage of their opportunities and we just couldn’t get the finishes,” he said.
Nowak scored the lone goal in the loss while Hallberg had 11 saves in the loss.
Willmar moved to 5-0-0 with the victory while dropping the Tigers to 2-3-1.
Possible postseason matchup
Moving to the new section and class this season for Princeton, the Cardinals and Tigers could possibly face again this season.
Despite falling to Willmar, Senne likes his team’s chances if Princeton draws the Cardinals again. “I see us as potentially playing each other in the section at some point and I think it is a tossup game,” said Senne.
Princeton defeats North Branch
Battling weather, Princeton was able to barely sneak in its next scheduled contest against North Branch on Sept. 13, getting past the Vikings by a 3-1 score.
Nowak had two goals in the victory while Loshaw added one of his own to propel Princeton.
Hallberg picked up six saves in the victory.
The Tigers now sit at 3-3-1.
Up next
Things didn’t get any easier for Princeton as a trip to Zimmerman on Sept. 14 was followed by hosting Monticello, last year’s Mississippi 8 Champions, two days later.
