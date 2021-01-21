2019-2020 Results: Fourth-place finish at Section 3A meet.
The prep swim and dive season is normally a marathon, with months of practice and meets culminating at the section and state level. This year is a sprint.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing many delays and shut downs of pools across the state, athletes are dipping their toes into the pool for the first time in weeks.
Princeton Boys Swimming and Dive Head Coach Lindsy Paurus is choosing to make the best of what the team has been given. Despite not being able to get into the pool, the team was able to get workouts to swimmers via Google Meet.
That activity was better than nothing, Paurus said. “You can tell they are coming in strong, not flabby, which is helpful.”
And when practice started Monday, Jan. 4, Paurus also noticed a big change.
“With having the shortened time to practice in the pool, they are not wasting time,” she said.
Going into the first meet of the season, there will be interesting question marks,
Princeton graduated three seniors last year who were key program leaders.
“We graduated three leaders who have been swimming year-round since third and fourth grade,” Paurus said. “They led the whole team. We don’t have any others who are that old that have swam that long. We are wondering who is going to step up and who is going to be a leader.”
Among those who left due to graduation were state entrant Connor Metsala, who now swims at the University Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Metsala’s younger brother, Cam, is expected to be a key contributor.
Cam, a standout swimmer in his own right, knows it won’t be easy to replace talent lost from last season.
He’s encouraging the younger swimmers to improve. “We’ve got to get some young guys to step up, and we need to get growth from our younger guys,” Metsala said.
Another strong swimmer who will return this year is Senior Tony McNiff.
McNiff, who was able to dive at the state meet, expects to pick up where he left off last year even with the strange offseason and possibly even break a record or two.
“I know it’s going to be difficult not being able to swim for a while, but my goal is to break the diving record and maybe the 200 IM record,” McNiff said.
McNiff added he has been finding ways to stay in diving shape, such as using a trampoline to help practice.
In the few practices the team has been able to get in, Paurus thinks McNiff may be able to follow through with his goals.
“He looks phenomenal, he has grown, has put on muscle and been following through with our work out plans. He is really focused and has looked good in the water and on the board,” Paurus said,
Elsewhere on the team, Pau Valdivieso has also be looking strong in early workouts, Paurus said.
“His stroke looks smooth and fast and was staying even with Tony McNiff and Cam Metsala,” she said. As long as the team can stay healthy and keep work hard, Princeton should be in good shape and be competitive, Metsala said.
“As long as we are all pushing each other in practice and staying safe, I think we should be able to get it together for the end of the season and be a lot stronger. I expect us to do really well,” Metsala added.
The team will kick off its season Jan. 21, heading to Chisago Lakes.
