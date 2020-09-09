The Princeton cross country team sprinted into the season hosting its first 5-kilometer meet. The Tigers, along with Becker and Cambridge-Isanti each raced at Princeton Middle School on Sept. 11.
Entering the season, the Princeton boys had lofty goals and expected to compete in the tough Mississippi 8 Conference. After the first regulation length race the Tigers now know they must get past the Bulldogs and Bluejackets to achieve their mission of a Mississippi 8 title.
In the small meet Princeton placed third for both girls and boys races by slim margins as Cambridge-Isanti swept first place for both categories.
Despite the setback, Head Coach Tom Ostroot is not worried. “At first glance, you look and it and think things didn’t go so well. But when we compare times from last year, they are a little bit below from where they were last year. That was also tough competition with two of the best teams in the conference,” he said.
The girls were led by Julia Daubner, as she placed second in the meet with her time of 21:42. Ostroot was happy with how she performed. “She ran well, she did a good job hanging on to her pace, it’s a tough course,” he said. Julia Daubner was followed by Elizabeth Daubner as she ran a 24:41.
Cierra Johnshoy of Cambridge-Isanti placed first with a 20:43.
Tony McNiff paced the Princeton boys with a 18:22 and a sixth place finish. Henry Lupkies and Lincoln Torborg rounded out the top ten finishers for the Tigers as they grabbed eighth and ninth place.
Bluejacket Jaxon Jones secured first place with a strong time of 17:25.
Ostroot and the Tigers will continue to practice and look to get past the two conference foes. “We have to trust the training and hopefully when we get to the end of the season, thing will work out,” Ostroot said.
Princeton will next be in action Sept. 11 as the Tigers will return to the Princeton Middle School and host Big Lake and St. Francis.
