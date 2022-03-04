A big pair of games awaited the Tigers’ girls basketball team before entering into section play, as Princeton took on Chisago Lakes and Hancock in back-to-back nights starting on Feb. 24, with both games coming at home.
The Tigers started the stretch with a big section win over Chisago Lakes 54-49 before falling 73-42 to Hancock the following night.
Opening with the contest against the Wildcats in the key pair of games, Chisago Lakes would prove to be a big hurdle for the Tigers, as the opponent already held a 14-point win over Princeton earlier in the month.
Much like that contest, the second iteration saw a defensive battle for a majority of the game.
But also like that first meeting, the Wildcats were able to jump out to a lead, with the advantage ranging from eight to five points for Chisago Lakes opening half, as the opponent took a 26-21 lead into the break.
Unlike the first contest though, the Tigers came out of the break on fire, going on a 11-0 run, capped by a Madisyn Grudem three-pointer to push Princeton ahead of the Wildcats.
Gaining that lead, the Tigers held serve to build the lead up to as many as eight points before Chisago Lakes answered to take the 41-40 lead with 3:54 to go in the game.
Trading the lead back and forth, it wasn’t until Madison James found an open look from deep to push the Tigers ahead for good, as Princeton held on for the five-point win.
A two-headed attack helped pace the Tigers on offense with James and Grudem have 23 and 16 points, respectively.
With the win, the Tigers wrapped up their Mississippi 8 Conference schedule with 7-7 record.
Hancock 73, Princeton 42
Back in action the following night, taking on top-five ranked of Class A in Hancock, the Owls quickly surged ahead in the contest and never looked back on the way to the 31-point win.
Again Grudem and James led Princeton on the court as the pair combined for 27 points in the loss.
As the Owls improved to 23-1, the Tigers ended their year 9-17 record.
Section 5AAA playoffs begin
Closing the year splitting contests with Chisago Lakes and Hancock, the Princeton girls’ basketball team will now head into Section 5AAA playoffs.
Earning the fourth-seed in the section, the Tigers will take on fifth-seeded Zimmerman in the opening round of playoffs.
Having already faced the Thunder, pulling out a two-point win, taking care of the ball will be key to the game said Princeton Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso. “Taking better care of the ball at the end of the game would have made it a little easier for us. In later games we have done that better. The team making fewer mistakes will play on,” he said, as the winner will go on to play on March 5.
If able to advance past the Thunder, the Tigers will be tasked with a trip to Becker to take on the formidable Bulldogs, who have not lost a game since early January.
