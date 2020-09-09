The Princeton girls soccer team started its season losing two straight games, playing well for moments but not being able to string together a complete game and pick up a win. That changed Sept. 3 against Becker as the Tigers played strong for 80 minutes and held on for the 2-0 win.
Princeton opened its season with a 5-1 loss against Monticello followed by a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Big Lake before breaking through against the Bulldogs. Head Coach Tim Donnay was pleased with the full game effort brought forth by the team. “The girls were able to play together; it was a much different game from when we played Monticello and even from Big Lake. It’s exciting that they got their win and hopefully we can get rolling forward now,” he said.
Tess Jungroth carried the load offensively for Princeton in the win as she scored both goals in the contest.
After coming up short in the team’s first two games, tweaks were made in order to get the Tiger’s moving in the right direction, Donnay said. “We changed our formation from Monticello, then moving into Big Lake. We tightened up even more against Becker,” he said.
The Tigers aim to further develop upon the changes already made and have been working hard during practice to improve. Practice has been paying off, according to Donnay. “We want the girls to play together and shift together and even in practice we are starting to see that develop more.” Donnay said.
Princeton also looks to develop longer shifts for its players, but is easing the girls into the season after many athletes weren’t able to get in the work they usually would due to COVID-19. “Moving forward we will start to see longer shifts for the girls. They are tired, and some of them haven’t played anything for six months. Sometimes getting their legs back takes time,” Donnay said.
As the Tigers move forward, Princeton will aim to continue to improve. The team had a chance to demonstrate its progress as it faced Cambridge-Isanti on Sept. 8 before a rematch against Big Lake Sept. 10.
