It’s no secret that the Princeton boys’ basketball team has run the Mississippi 8 over the recent past, winning at least a share of the conference title the last three years.
Having that much success has put a large target on the back of the Tigers, as each team guns to knock off Princeton.
“No one is going let us show up and blow them out. Every night we are going to get every team’s best effort,” said Princeton Head Coach, Brett Cloutier.
St. Francis was the most recent team in that stretch to try to hand the Tigers their first conference loss since 2020 and again, Princeton got the best effort from its opponent.
And yet, it still wasn’t enough as Princeton again was able to find a way to win, securing the team’s 24th straight Mississippi 8 victory with the 70-63 road win over the Saints on Jan. 31.
Traveling to take on the Saints on their court, an interesting challenge presented itself in conference leading scorer Matthew Bothun, a six-foot-eight forward and potential Division one commit would be leading the charge to knock off Princeton.
Battling Bothun and the rest of the Saints’ line up, it was a tightly contested first half with the teams exchanging punches, with St. Francis finding a way to hold the Tigers at bay for the 33-31 lead at half.
Back for the second half, the Saints continued to maintain a lead over Princeton, building on it at that to stretch it to a 45-38 game in favor of the home team.
But like so many times in the past, the Tigers turned up the pressure on the defensive end.
Switching back to their pressing defense, Princeton forward Haydn Stay noted that that was what got the team back into gear. “We went back into our press defense and we turned them over three, four times in a row and got a few easy buckets. That brought our confidence back up and we started playing from there,” he said.
In the blink of an eye going from seven-point deficit, after a three-pointer by senior forward Evan Schimming, pushed Princeton to a 58-51 advantage for the Tigers.
Along with Schimming’s 17 points, a season high for the senior was countless hustle plays and contesting of shots on the defensive end leading to some high praise by his head coach. “I can’t say enough good things about how he played tonight. Everything came within the offense and everything came within his role. He really keyed us and picked us up when we needed buckets,” said Cloutier.
Sitting with the seven-point lead with under eight minutes to go, the Saints did not falter, answering the Tigers’ run with a charge of their own via a 10-3 spurt to tie the game back up at 61 apiece.
With the game tied up in winning time, continuing a trend that has been consistent for Princeton so far this season, the Tigers were able to go on an 8-0 run capped by a Cooper Nowak layup as another strong effort by an opponent fell short of beating Princeton.
As long as Princeton can keep executing down the stretch, Stay believes the team will continue to close out these victories. “They will have their runs and we will have our runs. We will just have to execute towards the end of the game and we were able to do that,” said Stay.
Holding on for the victory, the Tigers now sit at 15-1 on the season while owning a 7-0 Mississippi 8 record while the Saints dropped to 5-11 and 2-4 in the conference.
Joining Schimming’s 17 points, Nowak was able to match the effort with 17 of his own while dishing out 11 assists to put up the double-double. Stay also had 15 points in the win.
On the other side for the Saints, Bothun was kept right around his scoring average with 28 points for the night, a defensive goal for the Tigers. “Keep them at their average and we will be fine,” said Stay echoing the words of Cloutier’s goal.
Bothun averages 27 points per game on the season.
Also key for the victory was picking up the win over their new section opponent as the Tigers and Saints now share Section 5AAA.
Flipping the calendar to February with the season nearly to the final month of competition, Cloutier aims to keep the Tigers sharp while striving to keep improving. “We’re just going to try to continue to get better every day,” he said.
Carrying the 24-game conference winning streak, Princeton next traveled to Chisago Lakes on Feb. 3 as a part of a doubleheader with the Tigers girls’ basketball team as the boys will play the second game of the double dip.
