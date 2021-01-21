When the Princeton boys basketball team gets rolling, it is hard to slow them down. Milaca got to witness that first hand as the Tigers hit shot after shot on the way to a 108-56 win on Jan. 14 in Princeton.
The Tigers started the game off hot, leading by 25 points at half while coasting to the 52-point win.
Kaleb Anderson, who was coaching for the Wolves in his first game as head coach, enjoyed the tough test and seeing where Milaca matched up against a tough Princeton squad. “I kind of wish they chose a different day to hit all of those three but regardless, they are a great team. It was fun to see where our guys stack up compared to them,” said Anderson alluding to the Tigers three-point onslaught that led to the high scoring output by Princeton.
As for the Tigers, they were looking to see what the team would return after losing a handful of key varsity players from last year’s section championship title.
With questions about the unproven players returning Head Coach Brett Cloutier was looking for the new guys to step up. Cloutier believes the players were able to do just that this game. “It was really nice to see Cooper Drews in his first big time varsity action to hit shots and shoot with confidence. Also Callahan O’Neil was able to get hot and shoot with confidence and Cooper Nowak played well too. We were looking to see how those guys would respond, and they responded very well,” he said.
All three players scored in double figures as Drews scored 25, O’Neil chipped in 24 while Nowak put up 10 points, respectively.
One of the key players returning to the squad was Haydn Stay, was happy to see the guys step and hopes they can continue the success. “Couple of our guys had really big games, hopefully we can keep our shooting percentages consistent,” said Stay, who picked up right where he left off last season with 20 points and 11 rebounds and four steals.
Peyton Hunt led Milaca in scoring with 22 points while Henry Truebenbach had 11 points in the loss.
Another factor in Princeton’s blowout win was its defense as the Tigers picked up 24 steals in the win.
Senior Evan Schimming, who picked up four steals in the win was happy with the defensive pressure Princeton put on Milaca. “We did a great job in scraping for the ball and making them uncomfortable,” said Schimming.
The Tigers now shift their focus to Delano, who will provide a different challenge than Milaca. “It is going to be light years different for us offensively on Tuesday,” said Cloutier, emphasizing Delano’s defensive intensity.
Milaca returned to action the following night as they Foley while Princeton took on Delano Jan. 19.
Milaca Versus Foley
Back in action after the large blowout loss against Princeton, Milaca was able to get back on track right away taking out some frustration by blowing the Falcons, 64-43 on Jan. 15 at home.
Though being defeated by Princeton, Anderson’s confidence was not shaken in the team as they took on the conference foe. “With where I was feeling after the game against Princeton, I was really felt confident we had a great chance to win that game,” he said, adding that he thinks the team can continue to win.
If Milaca can defensively play the way it did against Foley, one would be inclined to agree as the Wolves held the Falcons to 29% shooting for the night on the way to the 21-point win. “We simplified that defensive approach and that seemed to make a big difference for us,” said Anderson.
Offensively, the Wolves were led by Peyton Hunt’s 15 points while Tyler Rensenbrink added 14 points, splashing in four three-pointers in the win.
Treyton Hardy dished out 12 assists in the victory.
Now sitting at 1-1 on the young season, the Wolves continued their homestand as they took on Mora Jan. 19 followed by hosting Pierz Jan. 21.
