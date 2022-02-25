The accolades just keep coming for the Princeton boys’ basketball team.
Picking up the 92-88 high octane victory at Becker on Feb. 18, the Tigers continued their consecutive Mississippi 8 victory streak while adding another achievement to the mark; Mississippi 8 Champions.
Beating the Bulldogs, Princeton has now won 29 straight conference games while the victory also locked up at least a share of the Mississippi 8 crown for the fourth straight year.
Though the season is far from over for the Tigers, taking a step back to look at the accomplishment, regardless of how the year ends, is a nice feather in the cap to the team said Princeton Head Coach Brett Cloutier. “That conference championship trophy is not something that is going to go away. That is something that is going to stay in the trophy cases forever,” he said.
Before the Tigers were able to lock up that trophy, Princeton had to again deal with a strong effort from a conference and section opponent, Becker.
Battling early, the Tigers were able to jump out to a solid start, taking a 17-9 lead in front of the hostile Bulldogs’ crowd.
However, Becker quickly charged back and within moments, the Tigers and Bulldogs were tied at 19 apiece.
With the game featuring very hot-shooting from both teams, the offense came often for the two.
Sitting with a 40-37 lead with 3:24 to go in the first half, Princeton again started to distance itself from the Bulldogs, finishing the half on a 15-8 burst to enter the break with a nine-point lead.
Back for the second half, the offense continued to come in bursts.
Having gone on a 10-0 run in the first half, Becker again was able to go on a double-digit run, this time an 11-0 spurt to quickly close the gap against the Tigers.
Pushing Princeton against the wall, after nailing a three-pointer to extend their lead to 80-75 with 7:12 to go, the Tigers knew they needed to answer.
But like some many times before, Princeton was able to find a way down the stretch to outscore Becker, going on a 17-8 run to end the game and seal the conference clinching victory.
Big to that spurt was a double-headed attack by Haydn Stay and Cooper Drews, who combined for 51 points to help the Tigers to the win over the rival.
Though still prevailing in victory, the defense left something to be desired from the head coach. “I want us to be better defensively. As well as Becker did shoot it, I thought we could have done a better job. We got some room to improve defensively,” said Cloutier.
Grabbing the victory, the Tigers all but secured the top seed in Section 5AAA while moving to 20-1 on the year, 12-0 in the conference.
Taking the loss, Becker dropped to 14-8 and 7-4 in the league.
Final four
As just four games remain for Princeton’s regular season, the Tigers are not going to coast into the playoffs assured Cloutier. “We have four games that we want to continue to improve for,” he said.
That final four games began with what is sure to be a battle on Feb. 23 against Cambridge-Isanti.
“Doesn’t matter what the records are, it is going to be a battle,” said Cloutier.
The game against the Bluejackets was originally scheduled for Feb. 22, but due to heavy snow, was moved to the next day.
Following the contest against Cambridge-Isanti, the Tigers then wrapped the week up Big Lake on Feb. 25.
Both contests came on Princeton’s court.
