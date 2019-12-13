The Princeton boys basketball team kicked off its season opening with games against St. Cloud Apollo and Delano, falling in both contests. The Tigers opened with Apollo, losing a barnburner 101-93 on Dec. 3, followed up by a loss to Delano, 74-62 on Dec. 6 with both losses coming at Princeton.
Despite the losses, head coach Brett Cloutier was pleased with what the Tigers showed in both games. “I’m happy with the effort for both games,” said Cloutier. “Apollo and Delano are both favored to win their sections, and both are very talented teams,” continued the head coach, a testament to the difficulty in the opening games for Princeton.
In the loss against the Eagles, the difference was Apollo’s Puoch Dobuol, as the 6 foot 7 senior was able to grab 12 offensive rebounds by himself, leading to many second chance opportunities for the visiting team. Dobuol ended the game with 15 rebounds and 21 points making his presence felt on the glass. Princeton was out rebounded by 10 in the contest.
Cody Miller led the Tigers in scoring dropping 30 points to go along with five rebounds while Tate Laabs added 14 points six rebounds and 14 assists, finishing just four rebound shorts of a triple double.
Jake Bebeau and Haydn Stay chipped in 17 and 16, respectively.
Looking to bounce back from the loss to the Eagles, Delano brought a new challenge to the table.
The visiting Tigers brought in a starting line-up that featured every player standing at least 6-5.
“It was kind of like playing a college team, they had long, athletic, strong kids,” said Cloutier.
The two teams battled to a 34-27 halftime score, before the Tigers were able to build a larger lead in the second half on the backs of Keagen Smith and Terron O’Neill who combined for 47 points.
Princeton was paced by Laabs, who refused to let the home Tigers go away quietly, as the senior had 26 points and five assists. Stay added 12 in the loss.
The loss dropped Princeton to 0-2 in the early season.
Princeton continued its season opening home stand turning to face Zimmerman, who will enter the game 1-1, on Dec. 10 followed by Cloquet on Dec. 13, looking to get its first win of the young season.
Apollo 101, Princeton 93
A 47 - 52 - 101
P 42 - 51 - 93
Princeton leaders: Cody Miller, 30 points, 5 rebounds; Tate Laabs 14 points, 14 assists, 6 rebounds.
Delano 74, Princeton 62
D 34 - 40 - 74
P 27 - 35 - 62
Princeton leaders: Laabs, 26 points, 5 assists; Haydn Stay, 12 points, 5 rebounds.
