2018-2019 Results: Princeton finished 0-9 in the Rum River Conference.
The goal is simple for the 2019-20 Princeton gymnastics team – get one for the win column. The Tigers have been on the losing end of every dual meet for several seasons, and while the Mississippi 8 Conference remains strong, Princeton is hoping to end that streak soon.
“That’s a huge goal for us, and that’s definitely our biggest thing we want to do,” said senior Briana Docken, a four-year varsity member. “We have certain routines we want connected and stuck and we’re going to work to do those every day in practice.” The program will have co-coaches this season. Nikki Van Der Zwaag, who has been an assistant the past two seasons, will team with Jennine Martindale, who was head coach last season. Van Der Zwaag brings a solid track record with her. She competed in gymnastics at Kimball High School and also was a coach at a private gym in Iowa for 10 years.
Princeton will be led by three returning athletes in senior Briana Dokken and juniors Sydney Christenson and Charlotte Murphy. All three will be busy this season competing in the all-around competition at most events. The two remaining regular spots on the varsity squad will come from a large group of inexperienced performers.
“They don’t have a lot of experience,” Van Der Zwaag said. “Our varsity girls will be fighting for spots four and five since we have three secure spots. That means the others will be working hard to prove themselves. So everyone from Grades 7-11 will be fighting for those spots. They all have different strengths and I’m excited to see them all work together.”
The leadership, especially early in the season, from Dokken, Christenson and Murphy will be key.
The conference schedule looks to be as strong as ever with perennial powers Big Lake and Cambridge-Isanti expected to again be strong. The Bluejackets have won nine straight Section 7AA titles.
While wins vs. the top teams are likely to be a huge challenge, Dokken said that doesn’t stop her and her teammates from competing.
“It can be a challenge to stay positive, but we do a really good job of it,” Docken said. “We’re all good friends and we’re light-hearted people. We make jokes and keep things fun in the gym and focus on what we can do to improve our scores. That’s one of the cool things about gymnastics, even if you’re not winning against another team you’re trying to improve your scores. So we focus on our own scores and keep trying to improve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.