A familiar place would be the site for the final race of the year for the Princeton cross country team. The Princeton Golf Course would host the Section 7AA meet and the Tigers took advantage of the home course Oct. 15, ending their season on a strong note.
The meet was ran in sessions due to the Minnesota State High School League’s team limit for meets.
Julia Daubner starred in the meet for Princeton running a blistering 19:20 race placing her fourth in the section. Coming into the meet, Daubner had two goals. “I wanted to beat Hailee (Zimpel) and break the school record,” she said.
Daubner was able to edge Zimpel of Zimmerman but fell just short of breaking the school record. Daubner, a sophomore, will no doubt have more chances to break Princeton’s record.
Julia Daubner was followed by Elizabeth Daubner as Princeton’s second finisher placed 68th in the meet with her time of 23:08.
For the Princeton boys, Tony McNiff led the Tigers in the last meet of the season. McNiff was disappointed with his final meet as a Tiger but found solace in the effort he gave. “I wish I did better but it’s my last race, I gave it everything I had. It wasn’t my best time but I still think I did the best I could today,” he said.
McNiff finished 24th in the meet while running a 17:40 race. Lincoln Torborg was the second Princeton racer to cross the finish line as the senior placed 32nd with his time of 17:51.
Torborg thought the race was a fitting way to end the season for the Tigers. “I think it went pretty well. We got our goals that our coach set for us,” he said.
Head Coach Tom Ostroot further explained what he had hoped for the team to accomplish at the section meet. “Looking at our overall performances for both our teams, we had 9 of our 13 runners run their best time of the season. That is exactly what we wanted, to give your best performance and see where we end up in the final standings,” said Ostroot. The Princeton boys placed ninth in the meet while the girls finished 12th.
Being able to get through the season without losing a runner to COVID-19 was huge for the team according to Torborg. “I almost feel like that is an achievement. Recently our soccer team and football team were hit by COVID. We’ve been staying healthy, staying strong and I’m proud of all of us,” he said.
The girls team will return all of it runners from its section team while the Tiger boys will lose four runners from their section team including McNiff, Torborg, Henry Lupkes and Jacob Luark.
