The 2022 Princeton varsity girls tennis team. First year head coach Steve Borst will handle coaching the team this year. 

Coaching: Head coach Steve Borst (first season) assistant Tina Maki (first season)

2021 recap: Losing five seniors from the Princeton team that lost 6-1 to Blaine in the Section 7AA First Round, the Tigers will rely on some younger faces to fill in at the varsity level.

