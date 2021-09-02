2020 Results: 6-1; Defeated Delano in Section AAAA Semifinals
Entering into the new year after experiencing the success that was last year’s COVID-19 shortened season, the Princeton football team comes in hungry for more.
Returning tons of talent from last year’s squad that went 6-1 and ended as Section 6AAAA co-champions, the aspirations of the season are high within the program to once again find success on the gridiron.
“We have really high expectations. We have been grinding as a team, going to camps all together, it’s been non-stop. We are all looking really good,” said senior running back and linebacker, Kaden Olson who was the Tigers’ leading rusher last season with 470 yards and five scores on the ground.
Aiding in following through in those expectations will be the return of many key players on both the offensive side and defensive side on the ball according to Princeton Head Coach Ryan Fay. “We are returning a lot of guys, more so on offense with a lot of our skill guys coming back,” he said.
Looking at offensive side of the ball along with Olson, back will be starting quarterback Cooper Drews along with Division 1 football commit, Haydn Stay, who will play tight end and linebacker for the Tigers just to name a few possible weapons for the team.
Having those players coming back to the team gives Princeton that familiarity on what to expect as well as installing new parts of the offense believes Fay. “It makes us comfortable, I have seen those guys on the field and I know they can produce but it also lets us move forward in our play book faster,” said Fay.
With the comfortability, coming into his second year under center, Drews hopes for some more passing situations to get the ball into the hands of the many athletes that will be lining up for the Tigers this fall. “I like when we spread it out and go into our shotgun package. We have a lot of guys that are speed guys that can move and burn,” said Drews.
“Our back field is stacked with speedy guys,” added Olson.
As for the defense, there will be some big spots along the line that will need to be plugged before the season begins as defensive linemen Ben Arseneau and Ben Westling among others have departed from the program.
Replacing those two players will be tough, but Stay believes the younger guys who have been working hard in the offseason can help fill the void. “It will be very hard to replace Westling and Arseneau but we have a couple younger kids that if we can get up to speed, we can replace them,” he said.
In order to replace those guys, Fay looks to rely on Stay, who will play football this fall for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. “He has the ability to shut down one side of the field,” said Fay on Stay.
Another reason to expect strong play from the Tigers this year will be a better comprehension of what Fay and his coaching staff are trying to accomplish on both sides of the ball. “We have two years of our offensive and defensive styles and playbooks here. Coming into this third year is really going to be our first comfortable year both offensively and defensively scheme wise, where we had a large majority of our players offensively and defensively, when you ask questions about alignments and responsibilities, we and they are both confident they can answer those questions,” he said.
With the expectations high for the year, Princeton will get a chance to show its ability starting in its first game as it will travel to take on the strong program in Dassel-Cokato.
Walking away with a win would be a huge statement if the Tigers can do so according to Stay. “Dassel is probably one of two or three teams that are the top caliber teams we play. If we can beat them, we’ll have a lot of momentum going into the next games,” he said.
Regardless of who Princeton plays, Fay knows the results will follow if the Tigers can execute to the level he expects. “That stuff takes care of itself. We need to able to execute at a high level, no matter what team it is. If we are able to do that, the numbers and results will take care of themselves,” said Fay.
Princeton got the chance to go out and execute against the challenging Chargers as they kicked off Sept. 3 in Cokato.
