The Princeton wrestling team is heating up.
Rolling through the week, the Tigers were able to pick up big wins over Chisago Lakes, Ogilvie, Pine City in the Wildcats’ Quad on Jan. 18, as that was just the warm up for Princeton.
Back in action two days later, the Tigers again rolled over their opponent in North Branch before closing the night with a battle against Mora.
In the toughest dual of the week for Princeton, the Tigers were able to battle against the Section 7AA Championship contender, knocking off the Mustangs, 42-31 to wrap up their team slate for the week.
“Our guys really are stepping up. They are getting ready for their peak, they are on the right path right here, I’m really happy with where they are at,” said Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman.
Battling the former section foe in Mora, as the Tigers now are members of Section 6AA, Princeton would play host to future members of program in youth night for the team with young wrestlers showing up in full force.
As both teams easily dispatched the Vikings, the two prepared for a tough fight against the one another said Hellman. “It always fun to wrestle them, they have a good team, it’s a good little rivalry we have with them.”
Falling behind early, the Tigers quickly battled back, using the middle of their lineup to turn the early deficit into a lead.
From there Princeton held on to the pick up the victory over the tough team to the north. “They are probably the lead team in 7AA so it was good to beat them,” said Hellman.
Taking care of business, the competition did not get any easier for Princeton as the weekend saw an individual tournament for the Tigers loom with Jan. 22 presenting the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic.
Tigers travel to Wisconsin
Making its way across the border to St. Croix Falls High School for the tough tournament, Princeton knew it would be in for battles all day on the mat. “It is a meat grinder over there. Every weight class, the top three to four guys are highly ranked,” said Hellman.
Though taking on the tournament, loaded with talent, the Tigers were able to hold their own, placing third as a team in the meet while seeing several wrestlers excel as every member of the team that attended was able to place in the meet.
Of those Princeton wrestlers who stood out, Tyler Wells led the way as the junior claimed first place in the 132-pound bracket with 6-3 win by decision in the championship over his opponent from Cameron High School.
The victory moved Wells to 25-0 on the season while his work for the day earned Wells the Most Outstanding Wrestler title of the individual tournament.
Falling just short of joining Wells as winners in their respective weight classes were Ethan Ballweber, at 138 and Parker Adkins at 152, both of whom lost in the champion match but still earned silver medals in solid days on the mats for the pair.
Other notable finishes by Princeton saw James Kohl take third, while Kaden Olson, Noah Vanderbeek, and Levi Nelson all secured fourth place.
With sections sitting just about three weeks away, the Tigers looked to continue to round into form, starting with a trip to Pequot Lakes on Jan. 28, as a brew of tough teams will be in attendance.
“It will be some good competition for us,” said Hellman.
