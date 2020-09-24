Much like last season, it took a couple of meets before the Princeton cross country team really hit its stride. This year is no different as the Tigers continue to improve after each meet.
The latest example of Princeton’s upward trajectory took place on Sept. 17 in Cambridge-Isanti as the team saw times improve across the board.
Head Coach Tom Ostroot was happy with how both sides of the team performed for the Tigers against the good competition in Cambridge-Isanti and Monticello. “We saw times drop once again for many of the team. This was quite possibly the top two teams in the conference and we competed well with them,” he said.
Tony McNiff led the Princeton boys with a 17:47, good enough for a fifth place finish as the senior continues to drop time. McNiff was followed by Lincoln Torborg, who placed seventh, running a 18:06.
Jaxon Jones of Cambridge-Isanti claimed first place, running a 17:16. Monticello took first in the three team meet just edging out the Bluejackets and Tigers.
The Princeton girls’ improved as well but look to get heathier as they are still missing some varsity level runners explained Ostroot. “We are still headed in the right direction; yes, we are fighting some injuries, but hoping we can get everyone back to full strength by the end of the month,” Ostroot said.
Julia Daubner was the first Tiger to finish as she raced a 21:50 to place ninth in the meet. Savannah Munge and Ellie Lynch secured 15th and 16th respectively, with times of 24:56. Halle Dahlheimer of Monticello won the meet with 19:49.
The Magic once again grabbed first place with Cambridge-Isanti following behind. Princeton did not race enough runners to qualify for placement.
Princeton next headed to Chisago Lakes to compete as the Tigers took on the Wildcats and Bluejackets on Sept. 22.
