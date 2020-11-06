The Second Annual Pizza Bowl between Milaca and Princeton did not disappoint. The game saw big plays, huge stops, and clutch plays.
In the “Battle for the Paddle,” the Tigers were able to walk out on top, defeating the Wolves in a nail-biting 20-19 contest Oct. 30 at Claffy Field in Milaca. The Tigers defeated the Wolves last year, 35-28 to take the inaugural Pizza Bowl.
Princeton Senior Ben Westling was thrilled to defeat the rival Wolves in the Pizza Bowl. “It feels good, we want a good steady length of the Paddle being in Princeton, we don’t want it in Milaca any time soon,” he said. The Pizza Bowl’s Paddle Trophy will spend the next year with the Tigers.
Haydn Stay was also happy to win, but like Westling, hopes to keep the Paddle in Princeton for the foreseeable future. “Two years in a row is great, but hopefully, we can keep it going for few years on,” he said.
On the other side, the Wolves were upset by the outcome said Milaca Head Coach Kevin Armbrust. “We are disappointed, we just didn’t come out with enough fire early,” Armbrust said.
Heading into the game, both teams knew it would truly be a battle. Princeton was able to throw the first punch in the game after forcing a Milaca punt.
The Tigers’ Jonah Hviding was able to rush around the Wolves’ punt protection and was able to block the kick with out stretched hands setting up great field position for Princeton. The Tigers would not squander the opportunity as they would score seconds later off of a Kaden Olson rushing touchdown. The PAT attempt sailed outside the goal posts, leaving Princeton with the 6-0 in the first quarter.
That score would hold until the second quarter, when Milaca’s ground attack was able to find its footing. Aiden Mikla was able to burst loose for a 25-yard touchdown run and after a Bodee Zens’ kick, the Wolves found themselves ahead.
Milaca seemed poised to take that lead into the half until Princeton’s defense forced the Wolves to punt with under a minute left in the half. After the kick, the Tigers found themselves with great field position and did not waste their opportunity.
Princeton Quarterback Cooper Drews was able to strike through the air find Manny Flicek for the 27-yard passing score and after the successful PAT, the Tigers found themselves leading at half.
Armbrust noted how huge of a swing that was in the game. “It was critical, they were able to execute there twice in a row while we didn’t,” he said.
Back after the half the teams traded possessions until late in the third where Princeton was able to distance themselves on build on their lead. Another Olson touchdown on the ground gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead entering the final quarter.
Milaca would not go quietly. The Wolves were able to put a drive together a quick scoring drive with Mikla once again scoring to get the game within a single possession at 20-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Princeton then got its chance to answer on offense but a turnover would prove costly. Drews was intercepted by Caleb Pollema as Pollema was able to return the ball 83-yards for the score making it a 20-19 game after a missed PAT.
The Tigers’ offense would be put into a big spot with the Wolves making a hard charge for the Pizza Bowl victory.
That’s when the team stepped up according to Princeton Head Coach Ryan Fay. “When it came down to it, we are able to put a drive together that ate up a large portion of the clock, moving the sticks over and over. Once we were able to control that ball, we were able to eat up enough clock to seal that win,” he said.
Princeton was able to pick up first down after first down running the clock all the way down to 0:00 as the Tigers held on for the win.
It was failing to execute the little things that led to the loss for Milaca according to Henry Truebenbach. “We just have to execute our plays and not make those little mistakes in the beginning. We can’t have those little things cause they add up,” said the senior.
Mikla agreed with Truebenbach, saying the teams needs to execute on offense better. “We need to block upfront better, we missed some blocks,” he explained.
Truebenbach finished with 75 yards on 16 carries while Mikla had 59 yards with two scores.
For Princeton, Drews completed seven passes for 110 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while Olson added 76 yards rushing to go along with his two scores on the ground.
The win moves the Tigers to 3-1 while Milaca drops to 1-3 on the year.
Up next for the Wolves will be Holy Family on Oct. 6 on the road. The Wolves were able to defeat the Fire last year, 20-0 but expect a tough game this year. “It will be a battle for sure. I’m looking for a tough game,” said Armbrust.
The Tigers next game will feature a match up against Foley with the chance to stretch their winning streak to four games.
Fay knows what the team must do to improve to 4-1. “We need to stay low, it’s something simple, but when we play low we are tough to play against,” said Fay.
The Tigers headed to Foley Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.