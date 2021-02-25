The goal for the Princeton gymnastics this season is to have fun while competing in the COVID-19 affected season. The Tigers really got to have some fun Feb. 22 in Princeton as they were able to spring to their first win of the year by a 120.825 to 98.675 over Long Prairie/Grey Eagle on Senior Night.
Sydney Christenson led the way for the Tigers in the victory as she placed first for vault with a score of 8.85, first on bars with a 7.25 and first all-around with a 32.85.
Christenson was joined by fellow senior Charlotte Murphy, who grabbed first place finish on beam, scoring a 7.975 while placing second in all-around with her score of 30.875.
Head Coach Nikki Van Der Zwaag was happy to see the team enjoy a victory while celebrating the seniors. “It was senior night for Charlotte and Sydney so it was great to celebrate these amazing gymnasts and celebrate a team victory,” she said.
Joining the two seniors with strong performances was Irene Schmidt, with a second place finish on vault at 8.4. Every event for the night saw a Princeton gymnasts represent four out of the top five spots on the leaderboard.
Another bright spot for the Tigers was their performance on the beam, according to Van Der Zwaag. “An area that has proved to be difficult for Princeton gymnastics is staying on the beam, and three out of five varsity gymnasts stuck their routines last night,” said the head coach.
Heading into their next meet against Cambridge-Isanti, Van Der Zwaag hopes the team can continue to improve on the beam while carrying over confidence from the win. “Skill wise, we have the capabilities to be an amazing beam team, and my hope going into our meet with Cambridge-Isanti is that our confidence from Monday will carry over.”
The Tigers and the Bluejackets sprang into action Feb. 25, as Princeton hosted Cambridge-Isanti in the Tiger Gym.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.