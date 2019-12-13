The Princeton wrestling team began its season with strong showings against Mora and Virginia on Dec. 6, defeating the two 52-15 and 73-4. Back in action the next day, the Tigers showed no signs of fatigue as they placed second at the Andover Tournament.
The Tigers, coming into the season with high expectations, have followed through and more so far on the young season. “Everyone is looking good,” said head coach Brian Hellman. “Everyone put in hard work over the summer and it is already paying off.”
Sharing the thoughts of his coach was Dane Haubenschild, who also reiterated the goal of the team. “I think the team has looked really sharp from top to bottom. Everyone has bought in and is motivated to make it to the state tournament this year,” stated Haubenschild.
Starting the season off with Virginia and Mora, two section opponents of Princeton, the Tigers were able to win handily. “We are trying to make a statement, and it was nice to beat them off the bat,” said Hellman.
Moving to the tournament, Princeton had many wrestlers claim first-place of their weight classes.
Tyler Wells, Landen Parent, Kyle Boeke and Zack Wells all claimed first place at Andover, while having a handful of other wrestlers finish in top five.
Not only has the varsity been having success, but the junior varsity as well with many wrestlers claiming titles at Andover as well, showing the depth of the program.
The Tigers were back in action on Dec. 10 as they took on St. Francis, looking to keep their hot start going.
