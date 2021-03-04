The Princeton boys swim and diving team hoped to get revenge in their rematch against Monticello on Feb. 25 versus the Magic, after a loss earlier this season.
Though improving from their last result, the Tigers weren’t able to defeat Monticello on the road, falling by a score of 93-85 before the two teams exhibitioned the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Princeton Head Coach Lindsy Paurus was pleased by the effort the team brought forth in the meet, but noted Monticello was just able to barely beat the Tigers in many events. “We had better times against them, we had better swims against them. They just managed to eke ahead of us in pretty much everything,” she said.
Tony McNiff once again led the Tigers in the pool, winning the 100-yard fly, with his time of 57.10 while also placing first in diving for the dual with his score of 248.5.
With sections around the corner, McNiff has really been making the push to advance to State according to Paurus. “He’s looking really good. We haven’t even started his taper yet. We are tapering him for State instead,” said Paurus.
The Princeton boys 200 medley relay team also was able to edge the Magic as McNiff, Pau Valdivieso, Cam Metsala and Liam Torborg combined to swim a 1:51.57.
Now entering into the final meet of the season for the Tigers, the team will look to go into sections with some momentum as they will host Chisago Lakes.
Paurus thinks the team can walk away victorious in the meet if they perform up to their ability. “I’m hoping for some really good stuff. If we swim the way we’ve been swimming and they swim the way that have, we should win,” she said adding that tapers for both teams could play a factor in what they see.
Princeton will host the Wildcats March 4, in the Tigers’ pool.
