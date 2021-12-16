Sitting just 26 points away from cracking 1,000 for his career, Princeton basketball forward Haydn Stay came just two shy from reaching the threshold after an 84-74 victory over St. Cloud Tech in the Tigers’ gym on Dec. 7.
Coming that close, Stay wasted no time reaching the mark in Princeton’s next game, Dec. 10 at Little Falls, splashing a three-pointer just nine seconds into the game to become the tenth member of the 1,000-point club in Tiger boys basketball history.
While reaching the mark, Princeton was also able to pick up the victory on the big night for Stay, running away with a 73-46 dismantling of the Flyers.
Having gone through so much the past year and a half, with Covid-19 cancellations along with missing of a majority of his senior football season due to injury, Tigers’ Head Coach Brett Cloutier was glad to see his senior forward experience some individual success and reach the exclusive club. “Having some individual success for him with how much he has missed due to injury and COVID related cancellations, I’m just really happy for him,” said Cloutier.
Tigers tame Tigers
As the milestone loomed for Stay, a St. Cloud Tech team under new leadership made its way to take on Princeton in a battle of the Tigers.
Looking to differentiate itself from Tech teams from years past, the opposing Tigers came in ready to challenge Princeton.
Battling on the court, the game saw a good up tempo pace with both teams feeling each other out in the opening minutes with the home Tigers claiming a 11-8 lead with 12:44 left in the game after a Stay basket inched him closer to 1,000.
In the back and forth first half, Princeton was able to distance itself from Tech with a couple of baskets by Stay again, as part of an 11 point first half for the senior, to grab a 31-22 lead with 6:34 left to play in the opening frame.
The rival Tigers would use the next two minutes to cut heavily into Princeton’s lead making it a two-point contest but the Tigers would respond, finishing the half on a 10-3 run to take the 41-32 advantage into the break.
Adding to Stay’s 11 point opening half, was guard Cooper Drews, who added 10 points to help pace Princeton.
Returning after halftime, the Tigers were able slowly build their lead, reaching 18-points after an Evan Schimming free throw with under 12 minutes left in the contest.
Appearing to have the game in hand, Tech did not roll over, continuing to battle.
Each time the rival Tigers were to make a run, Princeton would answer, building the lead back up.
It wasn’t until the final minutes of the contest, where Tech was able to cut the lead back to single digits as the game sat at 80-72 with 1:35 left.
That was when Drews was able to deliver the dagger, pushing the lead back up to 10-points as the Tigers would hold on for the victory.
Drews’ closing basket put a cap on the junior’s monstrous night, as he finished flirting with a triple-double with 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. “It was a really impressive performance by Cooper Drews against St. Cloud Tech. I thought he was the best player on the court that night,” said Cloutier on the strong showing.
Stay wasn’t too far behind Drews in powerful performances, as he tallied 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the victory.
The 24 points by Stay set up the opportunity to surpass 1,000-points with his next basket as the team then readied for Little Falls three days later.
Tigers lock down Flyers
Sitting just a single made field goal away from reaching 1,000-points, Stay’s name was called on the first play against Little Falls as a kick out by fellow senior forward Ben Hallberg found Stay in the corner.
On the catch and shoot attempt, Stay hit nothing but net on the shot to push him to 1,001 career points, surging him past the mark.
That opening possession set up a strong first half by the Tigers, as Princeton was able to push to a 12-point lead at halftime.
The lead would only grow for the Tigers in the second half as a masterful defensive performance caused fits for the Flyers. “That was as good of a defensively effort as I have coached here in nine years. Our guys flew around and made life difficult for them,” said Cloutier, as Princeton forced 26 turnovers while allowing .56 points per possession on the night.
While the defense was lock down on the night, the offense left something to be desired said Cloutier. “Offensively, there are some things we have to get better at,” said Cloutier, pointing to a four for 34 effort from three as an example.
Drews again led Princeton in scoring with 21 points while Hallberg had a breakout performance to help the Tigers.
Hallberg was able to put up 15 points along with 13 rebounds while swiping four steals and swatting away three shots. “He (Hallberg) really dominated the game, he was extremely solid for us,” said Cloutier on the senior’s night.
With the victory, the Tigers now sit at 3-0 on the year.
Zimmerman awaits
Now up next for the Tigers is a match up against the rivals to the south in the Zimmerman Thunder.
As the Thunder sit at 0-2, Cloutier knows regardless of record, it will be a tough contest for Princeton. “We are always going to get Zimmerman’s best game; they always get up for us and we always get up for them,” he said.
Princeton traveled to the Thunder’s court on Dec. 16 to take on Zimmerman followed by hosting Duluth Denfeld two days later.
