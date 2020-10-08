The Princeton boys soccer team wrapped up an impressive regular season with a 3-1 win over a unbeaten Legacy Christian team on Oct. 5. The Tigers now head into section play.
Princeton was also able to pick up wins over Cambridge-Isanti and Becker on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 as it outscored the two by a combined 8-0 margin.
Battling against the 5-0-3 Lions, the Tigers were able to jump out to a 1-0 lead just minutes into the game off of a Luke Dufner goal. Legacy Christian would answer midway through the first half on a goal from midfield that just snuck over goalkeeper Ben Hallberg’s outstretched hand to even the contest going into halftime.
The two teams continued the back-and-forth action into the second half but thanks to two Cooper Nowak goals, Princeton would go on to win 3-1 over the section foe.
Head Coach Jason Senne was happy to see the team pick up the win and lock up their seeding for sections. “It was a good solid win for us and it solidifies us as the No.2 seed for the section and that will give us our first couple of games at home,” Senne said.
The section bracket has not yet been released yet but will have the higher seed host games. “We are looking forward to playing on our home field in front of our home crowd,” Senne added. The bracket will be released on Sunday.
The win for the Tiger wrapped up an 9-1-1 regular season for the club, with an 8-1-1 record in the Mississippi finishing Princeton just behind Monticello for first place. The eight wins in the conference is a six-win improvement from last year.
Princeton’s next opponent remains to be determined, but Senne and the Tigers know what they must do if they want to continue the success they enjoyed during the regular season. “We need to continue to work hard in practice, compete against each other bringing out that competitive edge,” Senne said.
Despite facing a lower seeded team Senne doesn’t want to overlook whoever ends up being Princeton’s first round opponent. “We will be facing a 15 seed, obviously we have to focus but it should be a team that doesn’t have a whole lot of wins, but those teams can be dangerous. We hopefully can come in and get some good play out of our starting 11 and be able to sub down early on that game and be ready for our second round contest if that plays itself out.” he said.
The Tigers began their postseason on Oct. 13 with an opponent yet to be determined.
