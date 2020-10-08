The Princeton girls tennis team continued to demonstrate the development it has made throughout the season as the Tigers were able to get even with Cambridge-Isanti, defeating the Bluejackets 4-3 on Sept. 24.
The win over Cambridge comes just two days after falling to Chisago Lakes 5-2 in a contest that was closer than the final score shows.
In the team’s first contest of the week, Princeton was tasked with hitting the road to take on a strong Wildcats’ team. The Tigers battled hard but it proved to be not enough as Chisago would snap Princeton’s four-match winning streak.
Head Coach Kelly Dorr was not disappointed in the matches that were played between the two teams. “It was a great high school tennis match, really good matches. It’s one where we can be closer next time and we one where if we maybe get the right line up matched up against them, we would maybe have the chance to get a 4-3 win,” Dorr said.
The meeting against Chisago saw three different matches go into a third set with Avery Romann falling in No.2 singles while Emma Benjamin and Emily Anderson also lost in three sets. Lydia Erickson was able to win her singles match, 6-2 and 6-3 while the third match that went to three set went in Princeton’s favor as Hailey Lupkes and Jeneva Marcano won.
Chisago Lakes took the first set 6-4 but saw Lupkes and Marcano rally for 6-4 and 6-1 sets to defeat the Wildcats.
Losing to Chisago Lakes set up a rematch against Cambridge-Isanti. The two teams played back on Aug. 25 with the Bluejackets taking a 4-3 win.
This meeting would prove to be different as the Tigers were able to flip the script a take the 4-3 win.
Lupkes knew winning the match against a team that had defeated the Tigers earlier would be big for the team. “It means a lot and it really shows that we are improving and getting ready for sections coming up,” she said.
Marcano, Lupkes’ partner in doubles, also noted how big it was to see the practice and hard work the team has put in show up in a result against a team they had previously lost to. “When you are practicing you may not know if you are getting better or not but when you play the same team twice and you lose the first time, then win the second time, it’s kind of proof that you did a lot better and are getting better,” Marcano said.
Romann won her singles match in two sets at 7-5 and 6-2. Lydia Erickson, who missed the first meeting against the Bluejackets, also picked up a point for Princeton sneaking out wins in 7-6 and 7-5 sets.
Benjamin and Anderson along with Marcano and Lupkes both won their doubles contests giving the Tigers the 4-3 victory.
Princeton now has a 5-4 mark for the year.
Up next for the Tigers was a rematch against Becker on Sept. 29 followed by a trip to Big Lake on Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.