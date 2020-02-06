The Princeton girls hockey team struggled against a pair of Mississippi 8 rivals, falling 6-1 against Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/PC on Jan. 21, followed by a 4-1 loss against Chisago Lakes on Jan. 24. Both losses came on the road for the Tigers.
Starting its week off with the Bluejackets, Princeton aimed to get revenge for a 5-1 loss against Cambridge-Isanti on Dec. 10. This meeting would prove to be more of the same, as the Tigers were overmatched.
The Bluejackets were able to strike first in the contest beating goalie MacKenzie Dembinski in the waning seconds of the first period for the 1-0 lead. Turning to the second period, it proved to be all Cambridge-Isanti as it would pour in three more goals taking a commanding 4-0 lead into the final frame.
The Tigers would get on the board, thanks to a McKenzie Meland goal, but the Bluejackets would answer adding two more goals to bring the game to its final score.
Cambridge-Isanti goaltender Jordan Millam was stout in net, only allowing one goal on 28 shots faced, making it a tough task for the Princeton offense to get going.
Dembinski finished her night with 23 saves.
Looking to bounce back from the loss against a tough opponent in Chisago Lakes, as the Wildcats sit atop the Mississippi 8 and undefeated in conference play.
Chisago Lakes was able to light the lamp early in the first period as it looked like a repeat of the first meeting between the two teams, a 7-3 Wildcats victory on Jan. 10, but the Tigers had other ideas.
Princeton was able to bring the game to a tie after an Amelia Smith goal, as the period would come to a close tied at 1-1
In the second period, the Chisago Lakes defense was able to put the clamps on Princeton, holding the Tigers to only one shot while attempting 15 of its own.
Two of the 15 shots were able to sneak past Dembinski and the Wildcats took the 3-1 lead into the third.
Chisago Lakes was able to add an insurance goal, as Princeton wasn’t able to make the comeback, falling 4-1.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 7-14, 1-4 in Mississippi 8 play while Chisago Lakes improved to 13-5-3 and 6-0 in the conference.
Now entering its final week of the regular season, Princeton will look to end on a high note as it will face off against Saint Francis/North Branch on Jan. 28 then closing with North Shore on Feb. 1 hoping to get some momentum heading into sections.
