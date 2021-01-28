Entering the season, the Princeton girls basketball team knew there would be some learning moments on the court after losing four starters to graduation. Despite losing to Chisago Lakes 55-49 on Jan. 19, and 97-38 to Becker on Jan. 22, the team is still learning and improving.
Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso doesn’t expect the learning and improvement to stop either. “We have learned from every game. We have improved from game to game and we will keep doing the same,” said Valdivieso, who is entering in his second year at the helm for the Tigers.
One of those learning opportunities came against the Wildcats. Princeton saw itself ahead by eight points at halftime and looked poised to pick up their first win of the season.
The game would shift in the second half, as turnovers spelled doom for the Tigers according to Valdivieso. “We made too many unforced mistakes. They took what we gave them,” he said.
Those turnovers led to a 33-19 second half score in favor of Chicago Lakes as the Wildcats were able to come from behind for the victory. The Tigers totaled 22 turnovers for the game.
In the defeat, Madison James shined as the junior put up 22 points, eight rebounds but James also had six turnovers. Myranda Griesert and Lola Meyer each chipped in eight points for Princeton, respectively.
After the loss to Chisago Lakes, the competition did not get any easier as a trip to Becker, who is ranked first in Class AAA, loomed.
The Bulldogs played exactly like the team they were billed as, with Becker sprinting out to a 63-16 halftime lead as they never looked back rolling to the victory.
Valdivieso knew they team would have a tough time dealing with the powerful program in the Bulldogs and their vaunted full-court pressure. “We are talking about a State Championship contender. They do everything very well, starting from their full court pressure that they only used for about one quarter of the game,” said Valdivieso.
Becker picked up 28 steals thanks to that pressure.
Even in the loss, James was able to put up a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She was aided by Haley Lupkes, who had 10 points and knocked down a pair of three-pointers.
The defeat now has Princeton sitting out 0-3 in the early stage of the season.
Valdivieso is not discouraged by the slow start and believes the teams has the right pieces to turn things around, they just need time to jell. “We have a lot of players who just never played together before. We have the right people and we are on the right path,” Valdivieso said.
With the extra experiences gained together on the court, Princeton will look to snap its season starting three game losing streak as they hosted Saint Francis on Jan. 26 followed by a trip to Monticello on Jan. 29.
