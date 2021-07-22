Another tough opponent came to town to take on the Princeton VFW team, this time in the Monticello Magic on July 14.
Continuing their competitive play of late, the Tigers and Magic traded punches as they battled into extra innings.
Monticello was able to land the last blow, putting up three runs in the top of the ninth while holding on for the victory over Princeton.
“It was pretty wild but a good game I thought,” said VFW Head Coach Jordan Neubauer.
There was one problem Neubauer had with the game, however. “We walked a good handful of guys,” he said, as the Magic were able to draw 12 walks on the day.
As Princeton and Monticello traded blows with both teams exchanging leads throughout the game, the Tigers found themselves trailing entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
That’s when Riley Paetznick-Huhtala was able to come up big for the Tigers, with a clutch game tying hit. Presented the chance to walk-off the game in that same innings, Princeton was not able to do so as the game entered extra innings.
Eli Gibbs was brought into the game in the top of the eighth to keep Monticello off the board and found success in his first inning, doing just that.
Back in the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers once again had the chance to win the game but could not plate the game-winning run.
In his second inning of work, Gibbs struggled to locate as Monticello took advantage to score three runs, putting the Magic in a strong position to take the game.
Into Princeton’s last chance to tie the game, it was able to add a single run, but that would be it as Monticello claimed the win.
Gibbs finished with three hits in the game while Lane Olson added four hits of his own to pace the Tigers’ offense that totaled 17 hits in the loss.
With the defeat, the Tigers’ VFW finished their regular season with a record of 3-8.
Despite the loss, Neubauer was encouraged by what he saw from the team. “I’m not upset with the effort, obviously not an ideal result but I thought we grew a little bit as a team,” said Neubauer.
Now up next for Princeton is the postseason starting with a best of two series with Brainerd starting July 21 at the Warriors’ field.
Though sitting with a losing record, taking on the higher seeded Brainerd, Neubauer thinks if his team can keep playing the way they have the last couple weeks, they could make a run past the Warriors. “Our compete levels have been pretty good here in the last couple weeks. If we put it all together, I think we are a team that is a little scary come tournament time,” said Neubauer.
If Princeton is able to defeat Brainerd, they will advance to the VFW District Tournament, starting July 26.
