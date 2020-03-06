Princeton’s Tony McNiff and Connor Metsala both wrapped up their seasons at the State Swimming and Diving Meet on Feb. 29 at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Center. McNiff had a goal set to bring home a medal for the Tigers and he was able to do just that, placing fifth in the 1-meter Diving with his score of 344.60. Teammate Metsala was able to advance to the finals for the 50-yard freestyle, but fell just short of medaling with his 22.90 second race, good for 16th.
McNiff was ecstatic to have accomplished his goal. “It’s such a good feeling to walk up on that podium after being in this for so much dedication for five years and finally to get to go up on the podium at state… it’s a really good feeling,” said the junior captain.
Head coach Lindsy Paurus shared the thoughts of McNiff, joyed to see the Tiger duo at the state meet. “It was fantastic, Tony should have been there last year and it very exciting to see him there,” said Paurus.
As for Metsala, it brought an end to outstanding senior’s career, as he explained, was a good way to end his career from the point at which he started. “I started out as a chubby seventh-grader who barely knew how to swim and took five seconds to breathe after every other stroke to become what I have become,” stated the senior who plans on continuing to swim in college. Metsala who had been to the state meet before in relays, this being the first time as an individual.
Paurus best described how far the senior has come. “When we started, he couldn’t swim so it is pretty exciting to have him be one of the fastest kids in Minnesota,” summed up Paurus.
Losing Metsala to graduation will be a big loss for the Tigers, but Metsala hopes the model he left resonates with those who saw him advance throughout the years. “I don’t think they truly understood until they watched me go through it, taking an entire offseason doing USA swimming, work outs, weights, all kinds of other training just to get the chance to go to state and I really hope they see what I’ve been through and what I’ve done and hopefully I set a good example for them,” said Metsala.
Returning for Princeton however, will be McNiff, who will have some lofty goals coming off of his medal at the state tournament. “I want to break the diving record (for Princeton),” stated McNiff.
The Tigersharks will now enter the off season, before they dive back into the pools next season
