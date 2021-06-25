Capping off the Minnesota State High School League’s golf season, Princeton saw a pair take to Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids for the Class AAA State Meet to do battle with some of the best young golfers in Minnesota during the two-day tournament starting June 15 and ending the next day.
Tigers’ Lucas Ostlund was able to place 70 in the meet with his two rounds score totaling 162, teammate Noah Temp was unfortunately disqualified during his second round.
Temp’s disqualification occurred due an incorrect score being recorded for one of the Princeton junior’s holes as Temp brought up the issue to a tournament official explained Tigers’ Head Coach Derek Hasselberg. “It was just a scoring issue. In golf, the one thing we expect from players is not only to play golf but be rules experts and that can be extremely difficult. It was a kind of a perfect storm of mistakes that were made,” said Hasselberg.
Though doing the correct thing to report the score discrepancy, Temp was still disqualified.
Despite the disqualification, Hasselberg admired the amount of maturity it took for his junior golfer to step forward and speak up. “It’s an unfortunate lesson learned but he showed a great amount of maturity in being able to say that he did not shoot what they put him down for,” he said.
Temp was able to shoot a 73 for his first day for the competition putting him in tied for 15 before being disqualified.
As for Ostlund, the other junior in competition, he got off to a rough start but showed poise as he bounced back to battle according Hasselberg. “Lucas got off to a shaky start, then had a phenomenal back nine on his first day,” he said as Ostlund birdied five out his first six holes on the back nine to push him to a round of 78 for his first day.
Back at Bunker Hills for his second round, Ostlund would play well but struggled on a few holes that led to the junior shooting a round score of 84.
Minus a few holes that gave Ostlund trouble, Hasselberg thought the junior played well against the tough competition from around the state. “Apart from a few holes Lucas had a really good tournament as well,” said Hasselberg.
What’s next
As the Princeton golf team enters into the offseason, the Tiger boys will look to keep their game sharp as they will be entering into summer tournaments.
“They are going to be playing a lot of golf this summer. And they won’t just be playing golf but playing competitive golf,” said Hasselberg.
Combined with the summer full of golf, the Tigers will return a majority of their lineup from this past season’s team that won the Mississippi 8 and placed second in the Section 7 AAA Tournament, losing just Michael Angstman and Brennan Berglund from the varsity squad.
“I really really like where we’re heading to for next year, we should be able to have a pretty good run next year when we come back,” said Hasselberg as Princeton will expect to once again compete for a conference crown along with a possible team state berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.