Coming into the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls’ hockey game on Nov. 16, many expected a tightly contested contest between the Dragons and the Tigers.
However, the Dragons had other ideas as a quick start by Litchfield/DC propelled the visiting team to an 8-2 victory over PBBL on the Tigers’ home ice at the Princeton Ice Arena.
Scoring a couple early goals put PBBL on its heels as the team never fully recover said Tigers’ Head Coach Gage Chaffee. “We got behind the eight-ball early and the kids started to get out of position. We couldn’t find our legs. It was a bad day of hockey,” said Chaffee.
Returning to net for PBBL, was junior goaltender Shelby Ulm, who missed the first couple contests for the Tigers as she finished up the high school swimming season.
Ulm was greeted rudely by the Dragons as three opening period goals gave Litchfield/DC the comfortable lead going into the first intermission.
From there, the Dragons would play relaxed hockey the remainder of the way while the Tigers had to play catch up. “The wind went out of our sails early. Once we get behind like that, it’s hard to catch up,” said Chaffee.
Scoring another three goals in the second frame, Litchfield/DC held a 6-0 advantage heading to the third and final frame.
Though getting a pair of goals from senior, Eden Dixon, it proved to be not enough as the Dragons held on for the six-goal victory.
“They came to play, I give them a lot of credit to come out and play as good as they did,” said Chaffee on the performance by Litchfield/DC.
Ulm picked up the loss in net while the Tigers dropped to 0-3 on the year.
PBBL was back in action on Nov. 19 as a trip to Grand Rapids to take on the Lighting awaited.
Tigers fall to Lightning
Back in action against Grand Rapids-Greenway, it would not get any easier for the Tigers.
Taking on the Lightning, a team that made it to the Section 7AA Championship game last season, PBBL knew it would be taking on a solid team.
As the two teams battled early on, a masterful first period performance by Ulm kept the game scoreless.
Turning away 24 shots by the Lightning, the Tigers’ goaltender kept the team in the game as the Tigers and Lightning entered the first intermission tied at zero.
From there, Grand Rapids-Greenway’s offense would solve Ulm, pushing five goals past the junior in the second to grab a 5-0 lead heading to the final frame.
Continuing the trend from the second period, another four goals would be added by the Lightning as the tough squad held on for the shutout win at 9-0.
Though giving up nine goals, Ulm played great in net for the Tigers said Chaffee. “That is a very good team, if it wasn’t for Shelby Ulm in goal, that game would have gotten really ugly,” he said.
Ulm finished her busy night in net with 65 saves in the defeat.
PBBL now sits at 0-4 on the year.
Up Next
Before going into the Thanksgiving break, PBBL will first take on Morris/Benson on Nov. 23.
Chaffee thinks the contest will be a good chance for the Tigers to pick up their first win but knows it will come down to execution for the team. “You can talk about it all day long but until you actually play the game, you never know how it will turn out.”
PBBL and Morris/Benson battled at the Princeton Ice Arena Tuesday night as both teams looked to pick up their first win of the year.
