The Princeton wrestling team has had a grueling schedule so far this season, going against state powers like Simley and Anoka just to name a few.
That tough scheduling continued as the Tigers made the trip to take on St. Michael on Feb. 11 to face STMA and Brainerd before heading to Chisago Lakes on Feb. 13 to do battle with the Wildcats.
Princeton was able to come out on top against Warriors and Wildcats by scores of 48-24 and 72-12 while falling to the Knights, 49-12.
Battling against the two strong programs in St. Michael, Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman was pleased with the effort he saw presented by the team in the triangular. “The guys wrestled really well, there were some good take away from the St. Michael meet. It was nice to go out and dominate Brainerd, they got a tough team too,” said Hellman.
Zach Wells, Zach Marshall, Landen Parent and Kaden Olson all went 2-0 on the night taking down some tough opponents in the process.
After the meet in St. Michael, the Tigers made a trip to Chisago Lakes and were able to cut loose, easily defeating the Wildcats.
“It was nice to get out and just go. They are a good team but they aren’t the top tier competition like we have been wrestling,” said Hellman.
The meet saw six pins by the Tigers and six forfeits by Chisago Lakes as Princeton coasted to the win.
Against Chisago, Princeton was able to wrestle a full lineup after being short staffed for a couple weeks due to injuries and other causes. “We are getting guys back in our lineup that we haven’t had all year,” said Hellman.
Entering into their next stretch of the season, Princeton looks to lock and get ready for the postseasons according to Hellman. “This is like a new season as we start of the second half of our season. It is now really time to focus and get our team together and make a push,” he said.
The Tigers got a chance to show that push, starting Feb. 18 as they traveled to Coon Rapids to grapple with the Cardinals and Andover Huskies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.