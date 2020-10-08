The Princeton girls tennis team has been on a hot streak the second half of the season. Heading into the Section 7AA Tournament, the Tigers hoped to keep up the good play of late. Facing No. 6 seed Hermantown, Princeton was able to do just that as it romped to a 7-0 win over the Hawks on Oct. 5 at the Princeton Tennis Courts.
Amelia White, Avery Romann, Lydia Erickson and Violet Wyluda all picked up wins for their singles match while the pairs of Emma Benjamin/Rylie Turnquist, Lily Wyluda/Emily Anderson and Jeneva Marcano/Hailey Lupkes each won in two sets.
Head Coach Kelly Dorr said the team was eager to advance in section play. “The girls were excited. They are looking forward to the opportunity to go to Hibbing. We believe, looking at last year’s results, that we have an opportunity to upset Hibbing,” explained Dorr. The team will head to Hibbing on Oct. 8 with the chance to advance to the Section 7AA Semifinals.
In order to defeat Hibbing, Kelly Dorr and the Tigers already have a goal in mind. “Looking at their lineup, they have been going with stronger doubles play and if we can win one of the doubles’ points, I think we have a good opportunity to win the match. That is our goal,” she said.
Though being in Sections play, the season will not be over for the Tigers if they aren’t able to advance on Oct. 8. The Minnesota State High School League is allowing for a consolation bracket for teams that suffer losses in postseason play. If the team is unable to advance past Hibbing, Princeton will play Grand Rapids on a date to be determined.
But the Tigers aim to advance in which they would play again on Oct. 12 with an opponent that is yet to be decided.
