The Princeton Tigers swim and diving team wrapped their season after competing at the Section 3A Championships in Hutchinson. Princeton was able to send athletes to the state meet in Tony McNiff for diving and Connor Metsala in the 50-yard freestyle.
Metsala advanced with a time of 22.84 while McNiff scored 382.75 for diving.
Head coach Lindsy Paurus was thrilled with the two’s performance in the section meet and their berths to the state tournament. “I am very excited for them, they have worked very hard,” said Paurus. “Connor was a horrible swimmer in fifth grade and it’s great to see what hard work and persistence will do for you, I am very proud of him and I am very excited for Tony too. He has worked so hard not only for swimming and diving but mentally too. To be able to get to a place where he can not let anything bother him and he just goes and does what he is supposed to do is hard,” continued the head coach on the accomplishments Metsala and McNiff had made.
As for the two swimmers, they are ecstatic to have advanced to the state meet. “For me it means the world, I’ve been swimming for eight plus years and to finally be able to represent Princeton as an individual for the first time ever, feels amazing. It’s an honor, a huge honor,” said the senior Metsala.
Metsala will be seeded 17th in the meet and aims for a top eight finish.
McNiff, although not swimming at state, still is happy to say he is a state entrant. “It means everything, I missed it by one place in eighth grade and now I can finally say I am going to state and even though I am not swimming at state, I am still very excited,” said McNiff.
While happy with the accomplishments of the two, the meet did have a disappointment. “We swam well but our 200 free relay was disappointing because we disqualified at preliminaries, we were first and would have been third at state cut in the section finals but one of our kids twitched the start and we were disqualified,” said Paurus.
Ira Thorson was able to medal in the 100 breaststroke with his time of 1:08, placing him sixth among other notable Princeton showings.
Looking to the state meet, Metsala and McNiff both share the same goal: finish top eight. “I want get that top eight spot, get a medal and bring it back to Princeton,” said McNiff.
Metsala and McNiff will head to the state tournament held at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 27, 28 and 29, hoping to bring back some hardware for Princeton.
