Prior to the start of the season, Princeton head coach Ryan Fay emphasized a need for improved defensive efforts by the Tigers football team.

Princeton’s Cooper Drews tossed for two scores during the Tigers win over Zimmerman on Sept. 9. 

Princeton’s showing against the Zimmerman Thunder on Sept. 9, holding the rival to the south to single digits in points for the duration of the contest had to be what Fay had in mind, as the Tigers defense helped the squad to a 17-6 win at John Harvey Field.

