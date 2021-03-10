The Princeton girls basketball team was in a slump. Entering the contest against North Branch on March 4, the Tigers looked to snap an eight-game losing streak with the Vikings coming to town.
Thanks to a big second half, Princeton was able to pick up a victory for the first time since Feb. 2, as they defeated North Branch 59-49.
Starting the game off, the Tigers found themselves trailing after a hot start by the Vikings as they jumped out to the early lead.
Princeton would battle back from the early deficit to find themselves knotted with North Branch, 22-22 at halftime.
Back after the break, Princeton saw one of its most potent offensive performances of the season according to Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso. “Our second half has been our best offensive performance of the season so far,” he said.
In the half, the Tigers were able to outscore the Vikings by 10 points on the way to the 59-49 victory.
Madison James paced Princeton as she scored 29 points while grabbing 17 rebounds. James was helped by Haley Lupkes and Miranda Griesert, who had 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The win over North Branch bumped Princeton to 2-13 while the Vikings dropped to 2-12.
Cambridge-Isanti 67, Princeton 45
Returning to the hardwood on March 6 against Cambridge-Isanti, Princeton was not able to make it two wins in a row as a big first half by the Bluejackets doomed the Tigers in a 67-45 loss on the road.
Cambridge-Isanti was able to limit Princeton offensively, holding the team to 14 points while scoring 38 of their own to jump out to the 24-point lead at half.
Returning for the second half, the Tigers were able to get their offense going but it wasn’t enough in the 22-point defeat.
James had 22 points while Lupkes put in 11 points in the losing effort.
Princeton now sits at 2-14 on the year.
Coming into the final week of the regular season for the team, Valdivieso looks for focus on a couple things with postseason play right around the corner. “Get in rhythm earlier in the game. Stay more engaged when things don’t work out so well. In one word, consistency,” he said.
The Tigers began their final week of play on March 11, against St. Francis followed by a trip to Chisago Lakes just two days later.
