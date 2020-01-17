The Princeton boys hockey team was not able to extend their winning streak to four games as they lost to Eveleth-Gilbert by a 6-2 score wrapping up a busy week for the team. The Tigers began the week with victories over Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-3 on Jan. 7, followed by an overtime win over St. Francis 8-7 on Jan 9. All games were on the road for the Tigers.
Starting off against the Storm, Princeton rode a big performance from Dylan Cook as the junior scored three goals to help the Tigers pick up the road win.
After a scoreless first period, Cook got Princeton’s offense going as his three goals gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Sauk Rapids would not go away as the Storm would battle back to tie the game at three in the third.
Cade Pazdernik was able to break the tie, scoring the game winning goal, as Princeton would hold on for the 4-3 win.
Hunter Burian picked up the victory, stopping 21 of 24 shots.
Just days after the late win over Sauk Rapid-Rice, Princeton once again found itself in a tight contest against Mississippi 8 opponent St. Francis.
In what was a back and forth game that needed overtime to decide a winner, Cook proved to be the difference, netting the game winning goal, pushing the Tigers’ winning streak to three.
In the high-scoring affair, Princeton jumped out a 3-2 lead after one period of play thanks to goals by Cole Kockelman, Carver Huber and Pazdernik.
The Saints would bounce back to grab the lead midway through the second period before senior Jack Southard scored two goals just 20 seconds apart as Princeton retook the lead going into the third.
Tyler Danielson netted a goal, giving the visiting team the two-goal lead, putting the Tigers in a strong position to seal the win. St. Francis had other ideas as the Saints would mount a furious comeback, taking the lead at 7-6 with just under five minutes to play.
Southard wouldn’t let Princeton go away as he once again answered, tying the game and forcing OT, setting up the chance for Cook’s game winner.
Burian once again started in net and played well, making 36 saves in the win.
Aiming to extend their winning streak to four in a row, the Tigers made the trip up to Eveleth-Gilbert to take on the Bears.
Eveleth-Gilbert was able to get off to strong start, outscoring Princeton 3-0 as the Tigers were not able to recover in the 6-2 loss.
The Bears were able to come out aggressive in the contest, as they were able to outshoot Princeton 20-9 to start the game. That trend continued as the Tigers were outshot 50-20 on the night.
Cam Jensen and Cook scored in the Princeton loss. Burian started in net and turned away 44 of the 50 shots he faced.
After starting the season 1-6, the Tigers have started to turn things around as they have now sit at 5-8-1 on the year.
Princeton will look to continue its hot play of late as it will have three more games this week, beginning with Monticello on Jan. 14, followed by games against Pine City and North Branch.
