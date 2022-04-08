It was another edition of the battle between Princeton and Milaca as the Wolves and Tigers took to the softball diamond on April 4.
In the game that was originally scheduled to take place in Princeton’s Mark Park, the game had to be moved to Milaca’s Sod Field due to the Tigers’ field not being ready for competition from the winter.
With the contest marking the return of Princeton’s Head Coach, Mandee Allen, who stepped away for a few seasons, the Tigers were able to make her reappearance at the helm, a strong one, as they were able romp to the 14-0 win in the season opener for both teams.
Winning the opener was a great moment for Allen. “It puts a smile on your face,” she said.
In what would have been another coaching debut, as the Wolves’ Mitchel Vedders was set to make his first appearance at the helm for Milaca softball, it became another return for another former coach as Randy Johnson stepped in with Vedders missing the game due to illness.
Into the game, after a scoreless first frame by Milaca’s Ella James and Princeton’s Toni Whittlef things exploded in the bottom of the second.
As Whittlef pitched another scoreless top half, James ran into trouble.
James, getting the first two outs of the inning after a leadoff single seemed like she would match Whittlef with another zero.
But a single, and a hit by pitch along with an error allowed the Tigers to put up four runs in the blink of an eye.
Capping the two-out rally, Morgan Kloss was able to take the James’ offering deep to center for the two-run shot to make it a 6-0 game to the top of the third.
Finishing up her day on the rubber, Whittlef struck out three in the next inning to bring her total to seven in the three shutout innings to put Princeton back up to bat.
Though not breaking through in bottom of the third, the bottom of the fourth saw another crooked number hung with Princeton adding another eight runs, chasing James from the game.
Up 14-0, the top half of the fifth saw the door slammed closed with eighth grader, Sadie Meyer getting the last out in the circle.
Once the Tigers’ bats got going, it was hard to slow their roll said Johnson on the loss. “It was a lot about momentum. James pitched pretty well but they got some big hits early and got that momentum going.”
For the big day at the plate, Princeton totaled 15 hits on the day with Morgan and Megan Kloss each knocking in three in the win.
“This was the first team that coached that had this many runs batted in in a game,” added Allen.
Whittlef picked up the win in the contest while James took the loss for Milaca.
Moving to 1-0, the Tigers hoped to return to the ball park April 5, traveling to North Branch, weather permitting.
As for the Wolves, at 0-1, Milaca aspired to travel to Foley on April 7 to try to pick up their first win of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.