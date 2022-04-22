It happened again for the Princeton baseball team.
Again, finding themselves trailing 4-2 against Chisago Lakes after two innings of play, the Tigers again rallied to win, this time by a 5-4 score over the Wildcats on April 13, at Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton.
Although this win was a little bit less stressful for Princeton Head Coach Jordan Neubauer, it wasn’t without worry. “This one was a little less dramatic, but more come from behind wins. It’s just becoming something we do, not necessarily helpful for the coach’s heart rate,” said Neubauer, who was more than happy endure the stress that resulted in a win.
Like Neubauer alluded to, the win was a bit different than some of the other comebacks the Tigers have mounted over the past couple years.
Jumping out to the early 2-0 lead over Chisago Lakes after runs batted in by Mason Beltrand and Zach Schroeder, the Wildcats were able to answer against Tigers’ senior pitcher, Kevin Rahe.
Putting up four runs in the frame, Chisago Lakes stormed back ahead to take the two run lead after the top of the second.
“Kevin (Rahe) kind of had a rough inning and we made one or two mistakes on our part that led to some runs,” said Neubauer.
Getting shutout in the bottom of the second inning, Princeton’s Rahe needed to regain his composure after the rough inning before.
Rahe, not letting the prior inning derail the rest of his game, locked in.
Throwing a bounce back top of the third, that saw Rahe punch out two Wildcats, the senior starter used the frame to key in for a dominating rest of his day on the mound. “We’re really proud of the way he bounced back. We were thinking of who was our next relief guy in the second inning, which is never good and then all of a sudden, he threw up zeros the rest of the game,” said Neubauer.
With Rahe locked in, the Tigers’ offense began their comeback on the legs of Eli Gibbs.
Taking a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth, Gibbs stole second and third before a ground ball by Daniel Minks inched Princeton within a 4-3 score after four innings of play.
Seeing another shutout top of the fifth by Rahe, it was the seniors’ turn to come through clutch at the plate. Blooping a fly ball to right field that just dropped after a diving attempt by the Wildcats’ outfielder came up short tied the game up at four apiece as Rahe helped his own cause with the RBI.
Now with the game tied, Rahe took to the mound in the top of the sixth and stayed dialed in, sending Chisago Lakes down in order, giving Princeton the chance to take the lead.
Again, it was Gibbs’ legs leading to a run for the Tigers.
Reaching base via a single, Gibbs worked his way from first to third via a stolen base and a passed ball.
Sitting 90 feet away from taking the lead, Gibbs’ presence on the base path would distract the Wildcats’ pitcher just enough to induce a balk, helping Gibbs easily trot across home plate to put the Tigers up, 5-4.
Neubauer made no qualms about how that run was scored. “Gibbs completely manufactured that run,” he said, as the sophomore was a menace on the bases all day with five stolen bags.
Regaining the lead, Rahe’s bounce back day was able to end on a high note with the senior wrapping up the game getting the final out in the top of the seventh to seal the comeback victory.
After the rough second inning, Rahe shut out Chisago Lakes the rest of the way to pick up the complete game victory, while striking out 10 in the process.
While Rahe shut down the bats, Gibbs led at the plate, picking up two hits and scoring three runs in the win.
Winning the Mississippi 8 Conference opener for the Tigers, Princeton now sits at 2-0 on the year while the Wildcats dropped to 0-2.
A key to the Tigers’ 2-0 start has been an offense that has been putting the ball in play said Neubauer. “Putting the ball in play is something these guys have been doing so far and they are seeing the benefit of it,” as the team has just eight total strikeouts at the plate through the two games.
Putting the ball in play and manufacturing runs via small ball will prove big if the team can keep up the trend through the first two games. “It’s a fun brand of ball and being able to win in multiple ways is always helpful,” said Neubauer.
Hoping to get out and compete in a couple games this upcoming week despite the weather, Princeton started with an April 19 trip to Becker, followed by two more road games against some Mississippi 8 competition later in the week. “We’re hoping to be road warriors this week,” said Neubauer.
The Tigers took on St. Francis on April 21, while traveling to Monticello the next day, barring any weather reschedules.
